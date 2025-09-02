The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Monday announced that the 5th Cyprus Networking Forum, CNF2025, is set to take place in Nicosia on September 4, 2025.

The event is organised by the Centre for Social Innovation and aims to provide a platform for business leaders, policymakers, academics, and social actors.

The forum is designed to foster dialogue, spark new opportunities, and create collaborations that can have a lasting impact.

“CNF2025 brings together participants from different sectors to exchange ideas and explore strategic partnerships,” the organisers.

“It is an ideal event for anyone wishing to expand their network and engage with like-minded professionals,” they added.

Seats for the forum are limited and interested participants are encouraged to register early.

Keve, which circulated the announcement about the event, highlighted the forum as a key event for networking and business development.

“The forum offers a unique opportunity to meet influential figures, gain insights, and initiate projects that can make a tangible difference in Cyprus’ business and social landscape,” the announcement said.

For registration and more information, participants can access details via the official event links.

The event continues the Centre for Social Innovation’s mission to promote collaboration and innovation across sectors in Cyprus.

Organisers stressed that CNF2025 will provide both formal sessions and informal networking opportunities to maximise engagement and connection building.