Acquisition aims to deliver comprehensive investment banking services

The Cyprus competition commission on Thursday confirmed reception of a notification that Alpha Bank S.A., either directly or through Alpha Finance Investment Services S.M.S.A., intends to acquire the share capital of AXIA Ventures Group Ltd, a transaction now under regulatory review.

Alpha Bank S.A. is one of the leading financial institutions in Greece, operating in both domestic and international markets and providing a wide range of financial products and services.

Alpha Finance Investment Services S.M.S.A. is a company duly registered under Greek law, offering comprehensive investment services and portfolio management.

In terms of the bank’s operations in Cyprus, Alpha Bank provides a range of banking and financial services for both individuals and businesses.

These include deposit accounts, loans, credit and debit cards, digital banking platforms, international transfers, and investment services.

AXIA Ventures Group Ltd, meanwhile, is a duly registered investment company under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus, offering investment banking services.

This development follows an announcement on August 4, 2025, that Alpha Bank and its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha Finance Investment Services S.A., signed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of AXIA’s share capital.

The acquisition builds on a preliminary agreement announced on March 31, 2025, which set out the key commercial and legal terms of the transaction.

The signing of the final agreement marks a significant milestone in Alpha Bank’s strategy to create the leading investment banking and capital markets platform in Greece and Cyprus.

Upon completion of the transaction, AXIA will be integrated with Alpha Finance and Alpha Bank’s investment banking unit to form what the bank calls “the most comprehensive and dynamic investment platform in Greece and Cyprus”.

Moreover, the new structure aims to deliver “high-level, specialised, and holistic investment banking services”, including equity and debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and securities trading, they added.

Furthermore, the senior leadership team of AXIA has committed to taking on long-term leadership roles within the unified entity, ensuring continuity and strengthening the strategic alignment of the two organisations, they said.

Alpha Bank explained that the transaction supports its strategy to accelerate the growth of high value-added activities, focusing on fee income, revenue diversification, and a systematic enhancement of its product and service offering for corporate clients.

The move is expected to boost earnings per share by approximately 1.4 per cent and deliver a return on invested capital exceeding 20 per cent, they added.

In addition, the impact on the group’s CET1 ratio is projected to be limited, estimated at less than 20 basis points, they said.

Completion of the transaction is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, they added.