TechIsland's initiative is the first step in a long-term plan focused on wildfire prevention and early warning systems

Non-profit organisation TechIsland on Thursday announced that it has distributed 615 air purifiers to households in wildfire-hit villages in Cyprus, as part of the collective programme announced in July in response to this year’s fires.

The initiative was funded through contributions from member companies and professionals across the tech sector, and it underscored the ecosystem’s commitment to providing both immediate relief and long-term support.

Furthermore, the air purifiers were delivered in coordination with local administrations and volunteers from the group We Stand Together, who helped identify needs and organise the distribution.

Deliveries reached Agios Georgios (55 units), Malia (40), Lofou (90), Monagri (94), Souni (177), Agios Therapon (51), Vouni (58) and Silikou (50).

In each case, priority was given to families with children, elderly residents and those with health conditions.

On behalf of TechIsland, chairman Valentinos Polykarpou, and general manager of Wargaming, explained that the first goal was to act quickly and provide tangible help where it was most needed.

“These purifiers may not undo the damage caused by the fires,” he said, “but they bring practical health support to people in affected areas.”

He went on to add that beyond immediate relief, TechIsland’s initiative is a long-term project, for which the association is working with experts and stakeholders to implement actions for fire protection and prevention, monitoring and early warning.

In addition, this immediate action was made possible thanks to the collective contributions of more than 60 companies and individuals.

Among them were Wargaming, Exness, payabl., GDEV, RoboMarkets, Embria, Alexey Gubarev, Easybrain, Oleg Netepenko, Mayflower, AdTech Holding, MY.Games, FunCorp, Parimatch, SayGames, Cyant, Brickworks Games, BrainRocket, Simple Life, InDrive, Muse Group and Quonota Investments.

The list also included KAMAGAMES, Centro Holding, TAPCLAP, TheSoul Publishing, Finom, Playkot and Alexander Pavlov, Sergey Tokarev, GamesUp42, Plata, Municorn, Yuriy Mazzanik, Adsterra, Nikolai Katorzhnov, Destream, Aleph, TangoMe, SOFTSWISS, Mellow, Space 307, Sumsub, WM Games and Nexxie Group.

Moreover, additional support came from Pavetra, AXLEBOLT, Selzy, Verv, Finery Markets, EnergyIntel, Aitarget, Onelight Apps, TECHNOMELETI, InxyTech and Goplay Pass.

The association also wanted to thank the We Stand Together volunteers whose dedication made this possible. They were Maria Rapoport, Dana Turogina, Tatiana Zadiraka, Liza Sukhorukova, Electra Kyriacou, Elina Kyriacou, Marios Polymniou and Anton Mironenko.

Special thanks also go to Pitsa Charalambous from Stephanis for her valuable support in this effort.

Speaking on behalf of GDEV, head of Cyprus operations, Kyriakos Paphitis, stressed that they are very proud to be part of this TechIsland initiative.

“The solidarity shown by the tech sector is remarkable,” he noted, before emphasising that this is not just about emergency relief but also about the private sector demonstrating that it stands with Cyprus, ready to support its people both in times of need and in building long-term resilience.

Similarly, on behalf of Easybrain, CEO and co-founder Oleg Grushevich said they are glad to be part of an initiative which allows them to do their part in making Cyprus a safer place for the community they belong to.

“It also gives us an opportunity to support practical steps that improve everyday life on the island,” he explained, adding that they truly hope this collective effort will both provide immediate help and contribute to making Cyprus more sustainable and better protected against future challenges.

The association has emphasised that this is only the first step in a wider programme to address the growing risk of wildfires.

For this reason, it is preparing a long-term plan focusing on fire prevention, monitoring and early warning systems, together with sustained community support.

Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.