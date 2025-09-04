A joint appeal has been made to the health ministry by the employers’ and industrialists’ federation (Oev), the Cyprus association of private hospitals (Pasin) and the Cyprus Medical Association (CyMA), stating that Cyprus has “run out of nurses”.

The organisations urged the government to take immediate action, stressing that private hospitals may have no choice but to deactivate beds in the coming weeks if staff numbers are not boosted.

The health ministry confirmed in mid-2024 that about 460 nurses were missing from the system. Measures introduced since then have failed to close the gap. According to Oev, Pasin and CyMA, the lack of action has already begun to affect patient care, with the risk of postponed surgeries and growing waiting lists.

In their statement, the groups criticised delays in recruitment and warned that “nobody is moving forward with the necessary decisions”. They argued that the lack of nurses is undermining hospital operations and the quality of healthcare.

The ministry has already tried to increase interest in nursing studies. Last year, about 200 students enrolled in nursing programmes, up from 80-100 in previous years. But the organisations stressed that these students will only be ready to work in three to four years, leaving an urgent shortfall today.

The group called for immediate measures alongside long-term solutions. They proposed faster procedures to allow university graduates in Cyprus to work without barriers.

Many foreign students study nursing on the island, but leave after graduation because current rules prevent them from being employed. The statement also pointed to demands by unions for strong Greek language skills, which it said restricted the pool of available candidates.

Health Minister Michael Damianos addressed the issue last week. He said the government was looking at ways for third-country nationals who graduate in nursing from Cypriot universities to remain and work.

Discussions are underway with the deputy ministry of migration to amend the legislation so that nursing graduates from local universities can work in hospitals with their first degree.