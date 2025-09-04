Ukraine’s allies agreed on the need to continue intensive aid to Kyiv for its defence and that lasting peace required robust security guarantees, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday, after talks between leaders earlier in the day.

“It is necessary to continue with pressure on Russia with the aim of creating conditions for just and lasting peace,” Fiala said in Prague, following talks held both virtually as well as in Paris among countries in the “coalition of the willing.”