Celebrating the arrival of a new month is an exciting line-up of weekend events. There is a wide choice of festivals, open-air music concerts, opera productions, village happenings, markets and music by the sea to fill the calendar of September’s first weekend!

Festivals

Bringing street food, craft beers and live music to the capital city is the annual Septemberfest Nicosia Beer Festival. Daily concerts will be held at Akadimias Park until September 8. On Friday, Greek rock star Stelios Rokkos will perform live, Kostis Maraveyas and Panos Mouzourakis will bring their summer pop hits on Saturday and on Sunday Nikos Apergis will take the stage. All around the festival grounds, food stands will serve chicken bites, burgers, hot dogs, pizzas and desserts while breweries and beer brands serve ice-cold drinks.

Paphos will welcome the 23rd edition of the Pafos Aphrodite Festival with a thrilling production of Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen performed by the Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Theatre. The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will also participate in the performances this Friday and Saturday.

Offering something a little different is the Vegan Fam Festival in Psematismenos village, which returns for its fifth edition. Plant-based treats, recipes, bites and workshops, talks and seminars on holistic, conscious living make up the agenda this year. Of course, there will also be a fun children’s corner, live music and wellness corners.

Live music

Another village, Aradippou, will host another festival. Saturday evening will welcome the 2nd Ermis Fest at Apostolos Loukas Square with live performances from musicians such as Giannis Dionysiou with the Gojam Trio, and the Yaraman Band. Dancing, street food and a heart-warming summer atmosphere will engulf the village square as night falls.

Also in the region, the 3rd Larnaca Jazz Festival will welcome back some of Cyprus’ most renowned jazz musicians as well as host exemplary jazz artists from abroad. The concerts will take place at Zouhouri Square on Friday and Saturday and along with the free entrance, visitors can enjoy free beer as well.

Over in Limassol, a group of philharmonic bands and orchestras will bring exciting sounds to the seafront. As the 5th Wind Orchestra Festival takes place on Saturday, the Limassol Municipal Philharmonic, the Limassol Municipal Youth Orchestra, the Cyprus Police Philharmonic and the Strovolos Municipality – European University Cyprus Philharmonic will perform live and for free at Molos Promenade.

Traditional festivals

Cyprus’ villages will continue celebrating tradition and local produce this weekend as well. For warm, sticky and delicious honey pies, head to Potami village on Friday for the Honey Pie Festival. For juicy meats and potatoes, the 8th Ofto Kleftiko Festival in Meneou will serve big plates of kleftiko while a live music programme entertains.

For folklore dances, song and music, from Cyprus and around the world, the travelling Folk Festival will take place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Performances and events will spread around Athienou, Larnaca and Mathiatis, making sure that every corner in Cyprus bursts with culture.

Septemberfest Nicosia Beer Festival

Week-long beer festival with live music, food and drinks. September 5-8. Akadimias Park, Nicosia. www.ticketbox.com.cy

23rd Pafos Aphrodite Festival

Georges Bizet’s Carmen opera, presented by the Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Theatre with the participation of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. September 5-6. Medieval Paphos Castle Square, Paphos. www.ticketmaster.cy, Tel: 26-932014, 26-822359

5th Vegan Fam Festival

Plant-based two-day festival. September 6-7. Psematismenos Cultural Center, Limassol district. 2pm-11pm. Free. www.veganfamfestival.com

3rd Larnaca Jazz Festival

Two nights of live jazz concerts by local and international artists. September 5-6. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free entrance

2nd Ermis Fest

Live music and more. September 6. Apostolos Loukas Square, Aradippou. 6pm. Presale: €10, at the door €12. Tel: 99-906626, 24-534257 (Kafeneion Ermis), 99-586204 (P.O Ermis Aradippou)

5th Wind Orchestra Festival

Annual open-air festival by the sea with the participation of local philharmonic orchestras. September 6. Molos Promenade, Limassol. 7pm. Free

Honey Pie Festival

Traditional festival with food, drink and live entertainment. September 5. Potami village. 8pm. €20 for adults, €10 for children aged 6-12. Tel: 97-603473

8th Ofto Kleftiko Festival Meneou

Annual festival with food and music. September 5. Athlitiko Somatio Kokkinou Astera, Meneou, Larnaca district. 8pm. €18 including food. Tel: 99-344560

8th Folk Festival

With participations from Cyprus, Spain and Poland. September 5-7. In Athienou, Larnaca and Mathiatis. 8pm. Free. www.vasilitzia.org.cy