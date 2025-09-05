Two wildfires broke out in the Troodos forest area on Thursday and Friday, both potentially deliberately set, the forestry department announced.

The first fire started on Thursday evening in the Gerokamina area. It was spotted by a passerby, and firefighters and forestry officials quickly extinguished the blaze before it spread.

The second fire broke out at around 9am on Friday near Troodos Square but was put out by a local resident before crews arrived.

According to the forestry department, both blazes are believed to have been deliberately set, after dried oil was found at one of the scenes.

The substance has been handed over to police for examination.

Authorities said they have long had information about planned arson activity in the Paphos and Limassol districts, noting that recent fires tend to break out during hours of low activity and in remote areas.

Arson was also suspected in a series of blazes in the Limassol mountains earlier in July.

In response, police and forestry patrols in the Troodos area have been stepped up, while investigations into the causes of the two new fires continue.