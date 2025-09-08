The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens will open a branch in Cyprus in October after receiving final approval from the Cypriot government, it announced on Monday, the first time a Greek university has a permanent base on the island.

It will begin with four schools and eight departments in Nicosia and Larnaca.

The programmes have received top marks from the accreditation body in Greece, and their evaluation by Cyprus agency Dipae has also been completed.

The university said all departments were already well-established in Athens, holding high positions in international rankings.

The School of Health Sciences will operate in Nicosia with the Medical School and the School of Nursing. Also in Nicosia, the School of Economics and Political Sciences will run the Department of Economics and the Department of Business and Organisational Management.

Larnaca will host the Department of Port and Maritime Management and the Department of Psychology. The School of Philosophy will also operate there.

Other programmes include the English-language BA in Archaeology, History and Literature of Ancient Greece in Nicosia and the Department of Primary Education under the School of Education Sciences.

The university pointed to its Medical School, founded in Athens in 1837 and currently ranked among the top 100 globally, as an example of its academic standing.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis announced the decision to allow Greek universities to open branches last week, saying it introduced a new institutional framework for higher education in Cyprus.

It is expected that more will follow, strengthening the island’s academic role in the region and attracting students, academics and researchers.

Officials described the move as a milestone for Cyprus’ efforts to become a regional hub for education.

Public opinion research shows strong support for the expansion. A poll by Alco in Cyprus found that 87 per cent of respondents welcomed the establishment of the Athens University branch.

The University said the project would deepen cooperation between Greece and Cyprus, strengthen existing national ties, and create new opportunities for research and innovation in southeastern Europe.

It added that the branch would also work closely with Cyprus’ higher education institutions on joint programmes and academic projects.