The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) on Tuesday confirmed through a regulatory filing that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has reduced its stake in the lender to zero, formally completing its exit as a shareholder.

According to a TR-1 notification of major holdings submitted to the Central Bank of Ireland, the EBRD’s shareholding, which previously stood at 5.14 per cent, fell to 0.00 per cent after the disposal of its entire position.

The threshold crossing took place on September 4, 2025, and the bank was officially notified on September 8, 2025.

The filing shows that the EBRD no longer holds any voting rights in the Bank of Cyprus, either directly or through financial instruments.

The development follows the bank’s announcement on September 4 that the EBRD, its last remaining legacy shareholder, had sold its entire 5.1 per cent stake at a price of €7.20 per share.

The Bank of Cyprus at the time stressed that there had been strong interest in the transaction from international institutional investors.

It added that the final allocation went mainly to long-term investors, specifically long-only funds.

The bank highlighted that this level of demand “demonstrated the confidence of international institutional investors in both the bank and the Cypriot economy”.

It also described the sale price as “particularly favourable“, given that a large stake of the last legacy shareholder was sold at around 1.2 times tangible book value”.

The EBRD, based in London, is an international financial institution supporting private sector development in more than 40 countries.

It had been a shareholder in the Bank of Cyprus since 2014, when it acquired the stake as part of efforts to help stabilise and rebuild the Cypriot financial system after the banking crisis.

The bank’s exit marks the full return of Bank of Cyprus to private ownership and represents a symbolic milestone in the lender’s post-crisis recovery.

It also reflects the EBRD’s important role in helping restore stability to the Cypriot banking sector over the past decade.