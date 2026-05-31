After the passing of early morning cloud and fog, the weather for the rest of the day is expected to be clear.

At noon though more clouds are expected to give localised rain and thunderstorms mainly in the mountains, but also inland.

Temperatures are expected to increase to 31C inland, around 28 on the east coast, 25 on the south and north coasts, 24 on the west coast and 21C in the mountains.

On Sunday night the weather will be mostly clear, however locally there will be temporarily increased low clouds. The temperature will drop to around 16C inland, 17 on the coast and 12C in the mountains.

On Monday, locally increased clouds will be observed from time to time, which after noon are expected to give isolated rain or even a storm, mainly in the mountains.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the weather will be mostly clear.

The temperature until Wednesday will gradually rise slightly and push slightly above the average.