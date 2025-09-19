An Indian naval warship will arrive in Cyprus on Sunday as part of efforts to strengthen defence ties between the two countries, the Indian High Commission said on Friday.

The guided missile frigate INS Trikand will dock in Limassol from Sunday to Wednesday.

The visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official trip to Cyprus in June, when both nations agreed to a four-year action plan to expand cooperation on defence, training and maritime security.

During the port call, the ship’s crew will take part in professional and diplomatic events.

These include a meeting with Commodore Minas Solomonides, commander of the Cyprus Navy, and a reception hosted by India’s high commissioner in Nicosia.

A public open day will be held on Tuesday between 10am and 5pm, allowing visitors to tour the vessel.

On Wednesday, the Indian ship will join the Cyprus Navy in a passing exercise, known as Passex. Such drills are designed to improve coordination and strengthen naval cooperation.

India’s high commissioner said the visit reflected the countries’ “enduring friendship” and built on shared goals of democratic values, maritime security and economic growth.

INS Trikand is a Talwar-class frigate commissioned in 2013. The 124-metre warship carries a crew of 180.

It is equipped with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, stealth technology, and a Kamov Ka-31 helicopter, giving it capabilities in anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare.

The ship has been involved in humanitarian missions in the Indian Ocean and has taken part in international naval exercises. Most recently, it joined Exercise Bright Star in Egypt from August 27 to September 11.