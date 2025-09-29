Luke Donald survived what he called the most stressful 12 hours of his life to steer Europe to a rare away win at the Ryder Cup and their second straight title at Bethpage Black on Sunday, earning universal acclaim from fans and players.

The team in blue and gold led by a historic 11-1/2 to 4-1/2 margin through the first two days and held off a furious American fightback in the Sunday singles to win 15-13 on Long Island.

“He’s the greatest captain I think that’s ever lived,” said Irishman Shane Lowry, who ensured Europe would retain the trophy by halving his match with American Russell Henley.

“He’s the most amazing man in the world.”

The former world number one Donald, an Englishman, said continuity factored into their success, as he and all but one of the members from the winning 2023 team returned this year.

“I was just fortunate to have a team that knew me and trusted me. That’s all I’ve ever tried to do, is just be the best prepared I can be,” said Donald, the first European captain to win back-to-back since Tony Jacklin in 1985 and 1987.

Asked how he would feel about two more years at the helm, with the competition set for Adare, Ireland, in 2027, he responded: “I’m going to enjoy tonight first.”

The tournament opened on Friday with the spotlight on U.S. President Donald Trump in a much-anticipated visit to Bethpage Black.

But the headlines quickly steered to another Donald – Luke – as his team became the first to lead by more than 11 points heading into the final session since the Ryder Cup adopted the 28-point format in 1979.

“He’s the best European Ryder Cup Captain of all time, Luke Donald,” said U.S. captain Keegan Bradley.

Donald’s tenure started inauspiciously, as he replaced Henrik Stenson for the 2023 competition after the Swede joined LIV Golf and was relieved of his duties.

But Europe’s 16-1/2–11-1/2 win in Rome had players chanting “two more years” and Donald answered the call to what some considered a fool’s errand, with Ryder Cup home teams historically enjoying a huge advantage.

The choice to keep him on for 2025 was met with broad approval, as he became the first repeat captain since Bernard Gallacher coached his third in a row in 1995.

“A big part of my captaincy is to create an environment where these guys are having the best weeks of their lives, honestly. We’ll always remember this. We’ll always go down in history,” Donald said.

“Future generations will talk about this team tonight.”