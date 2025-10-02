There is plenty to do in the first weekend of October, while the month is only going to get busier as festivals, cultural productions and creative events make their return. We rounded up a diverse list of events happening all over the island, from the rural villages to city centres and seaside towns. Here’s what’s on this weekend!

Limassol

Back for its 16th edition is the International Dance and Performance Open House Festival, which will continue until Sunday, bringing a variety of choreographic works to public locations and Limassol venues. Artists from Cyprus and abroad will present performances and interactive parallel activities all weekend, activating different urban locations.

At Rialto Theatre, the collaborative performance ILAND by artist ody icon, music producer Alejjos and video artist and animator Diyala Muir will take place on Sunday, exploring the notions of communities, islands and resistance.

Continuing its events and activities is the 64th Limassol Wine Festival, which has taken over the Municipal Gardens. In its final stretch, the festival’s programme includes several concerts this weekend before it wraps up on Sunday night.

Paphos

Before the weekend even arrives, Paphos theatre lovers will be treated to a dark comedy play in English. The Emba Stage One Theatre Group present Eric Chappell’s Natural Causes on Thursday to Saturday, which promises twists, turns and laughs, all while touching on serious topics.

On Friday, Markideio Theatre will host one more Technopolis 20 Classics concert with the esteemed Heinz Holliger Trio. Oboist Holliger, cellist Anita Leuzinger and pianist Anton Kernjak will step onto the stage at 8pm to perform a rich selection of chamber works.

Next, the 2nd Fythkiotiko Weaving Celebration will take place in Fyti, honouring Cyprus handicraft. Female artisans will demonstrate live how this Unesco-recognised technique is made, while musicians and dancers present a traditional programme and a theatre performance entertains all ages. Held at the village square, the event will run all day, from 10am to 10pm.

In Pano Akourdaleia, an Artisan Market is happening on Sunday, and every first Sunday of the month. Held on Strouthon Street from 10am to 2pm, a selection of local artists will present creations, while live music, bites and art add to the day’s atmosphere.

Nicosia

The capital city has plenty of noteworthy performances and events this week, including the documentary screening of The History of Copper in Cyprus tonight. Pantheon Cinema will welcome viewers for a special screening of the journey of the metal that gave its name to the island.

Two annual events will return this weekend, one bringing poetry, photography, music and dance events to the city (the 3rd Poetry Moves International Festival) and the other celebrating cosplay and pop culture with exhibitions, workshops and performances (Cyprus Comic Con 2025).

A production by National Theatre Live will travel to Nicosia Municipal Theatre as part of the Nicosia International Festival this Sunday. Anton Chekhov’s renowned play Uncle Vanya will be screened live, starring the award-winning actor Andrew Scott.

On Sunday morning and afternoon, a second-hand and vintage market will take place at Cookshop while the restaurant serves a special brunch menu.

Out of town

Weekend events will spread to rural villages and suburban municipalities as well. Pera Oreinis hosts the 3rd Eisperides Cultural Festival this Friday, Saturday and Sunday with more than ten crafty workshops, walks and performances.

In the Limassol district, the 3rd Wine and Gastronomy Festival Potamiou will celebrate tradition on Sunday with local food, delicacies and live music. In a completely different mood is the Cyprus Rocks ’25 Classic Rock Festival in Protaras that will present live rock bands from the UK and Europe from Thursday to next Wednesday. Concerts and rock parties remembering the global music scene’s legends will take place at Polyxenia Isaak and Ayia Triada beach, bringing an electrifying atmosphere to the beach town and October’s first weekend!

16th International Dance and Performance Open House Festival

Dance and performance festival. October 2-5. Limassol. https://dancehouse.com.cy/

ILAND

Music and video art performance by artists ody icon, Alejjos and Diyala Muir. October 5. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.rialto.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7745

64th Limassol Wine Festival

Annual wine festival with local wineries, performances, exhibitions, stalls and workshops. Until October 5. Limassol Municipal Gardens. www.limassol.org.cy/el/wine-festival

Natural Causes

English-language dark comedy theatre. October 2-4. Stage One Theatre, Emba, Paphos. 7.30pm. In English. www.stageonetheatre.net

Heinz Holliger Trio

Classical music concert by the Heinz Holliger Trio. October 3. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. €25. www.technopolis20.com. Tel: 7777-2420

2nd Fythkiotiko Weaving Celebration

Festival celebrates the weaving traditions of Fyti village. Weaving demonstrations by artists, live music and dancing, theatre performance. October 4-5. Fyti village square, Paphos. 10am-10pm. Free

Artisan Market

Local artists present handmade creations. October 5. Pano Akourdaleia Artisan Market, Strouthon Street, 8722, Paphos. 10am-2pm. Facebook event: Artisan Market

The History of Copper in Cyprus

Documentary screening. October 2. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 7pm. In Greek with English subtitles. Free

3rd Poetry Moves International Festival

Poetry, photography, music and dance events. October 4-24. ARTE Music Academy, n_C annex, ARTos House and Kanthos Arts Cente. Free. https://www.poetry-moves-international-festival.com/

Cyprus Comic Con 2025

Pop culture, cosplay annual festival. October 3-5. Cyprus State Fair, Nicosia. www.cypruscomiccon.org

Uncle Vanya

Screening of National Theatre Live’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s play. Starring Andrew Scott. Part of the Nicosia International Festival. October 5. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In English. https://www.more.com/cy-en/tickets/cinema/vanya-diaskeui-basismeni-ston-anton-tsexof/

Thrifting, Vintage and Antique Shopping & Brunch

Second-hand, vintage pop-up market with coffee and brunch. October 5. Cookshop, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Facebook event: Thrifting, Vintage and Antique Shopping & Brunch

3rd Eisperides Cultural Festival

Three-day cultural festival. October 3-5. Pera Oreinis, Nicosia district. www.espera-culture.com

3rd Wine and Gastronomy Festival Potamiou

Traditional festival with local delicacies and music. October 5. Potamiou village, Limassol district. 2.30pm. Tel: 99-531954

Cyprus Rocks ’25 Classic Rock Festival

Five-day rock festival with live bands from the UK and Europe. October 2-7. Polyxenia Isaak and Ayia Triada beach, Protaras. www.cyprusrocks.co.uk