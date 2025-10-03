Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on Thursday handed over the draft state budget for 2026 amounting to €10.7 billion to House president Annita Demetriou, with the House expected to vote on it by December 17.

“It is a growth-oriented budget that continues to maintain the resilience of our economy with the necessary surpluses so that we can reduce public debt and unleash the potential and strengths of the economy in order to offer more growth, more social policy, and more security for the public,” Keravnos said.

Upon receiving the draft budget, Demetriou expressed her optimism that the budget would be approved by the House after its examination, labelling it as “a surplus, growth-oriented budget, which in itself is of great importance”.

Cyprus has entered a new era in its electricity sector with the launch of the competitive electricity market, a development in which Eurobank played a decisive role as the general clearing member.

The market was officially activated on September 15, 2025, with its first trading day held on October 1, 2025.

According to Eurobank, the new market operates as an energy exchange, where producers and suppliers negotiate prices on a half-hourly basis.

The design of the market assigns the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) the role of clearing authority, the market operator as the supervising body, and Eurobank Greece as intermediary between the CSE and market participants, both producers and suppliers.

Eurobank explained that its responsibilities as general clearing member cover the day-ahead market, the balancing market, and ancillary services, in accordance with the electricity market rules and the technical decisions of the CSE.

Cyprus’ tourism sector in 2025 is expected to perform similarly to the levels recorded in 2024, according to the president of the Cyprus hoteliers association (Pasyxe) Thanos Michaelides.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Michaelides explained that “there is potential for this year’s performance to slightly exceed last year’s levels, but uncertainty remains due to unexpected geopolitical developments during the season”.

“There is a prospect to move slightly ahead of 2024, but we still do not have a more specific outlook of the situation, because the season had some unpredictable geopolitical developments that individually created some challenges,” he stated.

Michaelides stressed the importance of November for the sector, noting that if the month performs in line with the summer season, it can help extend hotel operations.

He added that a key objective “remains the establishment of year-round tourism across Cyprus, ensuring more stable hotel operations and greater sustainability in the hospitality industry”.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Thursday released new data on average interest rates and loan volumes for August 2025, highlighting a slowdown in lending activity and contrasting trends in borrowing costs across different sectors.

The data, included in the CBC’s September 2025 edition of monetary and financial statistics, covered rates applied by monetary financial institutions (MFIs) in Cyprus on deposits and loans of euro area residents.

The latest report also included information on volumes of new euro denominated loans, while comparative eurozone data were also published through the European Central Bank’s (ECB) data portal.

In terms of deposits, the interest rate on household deposits with an agreed maturity of up to one year remained unchanged at 1.08 per cent compared with July 2025.

The rate on deposits from non-financial corporations, however, fell to 1.15 per cent, down from 1.21 per cent in the previous month.

Cyprus’ economy showed signs of a mild slowdown in September 2025, according to a report from the University of Cyprus’ Economics Research Centre (CypERC).

Specifically, the research centre regularly publishes its Cyprus Composite Leading Economic Index (CCLEI) report, which provides early warning signals of turning points in business cycles and overall economic activity.

For September, the index rose by 1.8 per cent year-on-year, down from 2.1 per cent in August and 2.2 per cent in July,

The latest data highlighted that the year-on-year growth of the CCLEI weakened slightly in September, reflecting pressures from both domestic and international indicators.

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) in the euro area, the temperature-adjusted volume of electricity production, and property sales contracts were among the factors that contributed to the slowdown in the index’s rise in recent months.

At the same time, other leading indicators offered support to the economy, tempering some of the negative effects.

Deloitte Cyprus on Thursday published its latest transparency report, covering the period from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, providing an overview of the firm’s performance and governance during this time.

“Deloitte’s role in fostering trust and confidence in the Cyprus market, in supporting clients, empowering its people, and making a positive societal impact, at the same time emphasising the firm’s steadfast dedication to its values and how these are reflected in meaningful everyday practice,” the company said in an announcement.

“In today’s challenging economic environment, transparency is the foundation of trust and our guide through uncertainty,” said Pieris Markou, CEO of Deloitte Cyprus. “By leading with openness and integrity, we continue to make an impact that matters – to make better futures for all.”

“Our focus on accountability, proactive strategies, and providing valuable insights to our clients, our team, and society underscores the culture of transparency we cultivate within our organisation,” he added.

The Cyprus land development corporation (CLDC) on Thursday announced a new affordable housing project in Kokkinotrimithia dubbed Danae V.

The project will include ten three‑bedroom homes. Eight of these will be semi‑detached, and two will be detached. Prices will range from €247,200 to €274,200, excluding VAT.

The announcement comes amid a broader focus on affordable and sustainable housing in Cyprus, as the country prepares to take on the European Union Presidency in 2026.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou stated on Monday in Copenhagen that “laying the foundations for a European affordable housing strategy” will be among Cyprus’ key priorities. He emphasised the need for sustainable housing policies and the incorporation of best practices, with particular emphasis on affordability.

Demetra Holdings Plc on Thursday announced the repurchase of its own shares through the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

Specifically, the company purchased 5,000 of its own shares at a price of 1.665 cents per share.

The company stated that the move was carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cyprus recorded zero annual inflation in September 2025, making it the only country in the euro area with no change in consumer prices compared with the same month last year, according to preliminary figures from Eurostat.

The figures show that while the eurozone as a whole experienced an annual inflation rate of 2.2 per cent, up from 2.0 per cent in August, Cyprus stood out with complete price stability on a yearly basis.

The monthly picture for Cyprus was also noteworthy, with consumer prices declining by 0.4 per cent compared with August.

This development contrasts with the overall trajectory across the euro area, where price increases in services and food continue to put upward pressure on inflation.