Cyprus recorded the largest increase in commercial flights among EU member states this September, with activity up 24.1 per cent compared with the same month in 2019, according to the latest Eurostat data.

Across the bloc, total commercial flights reached 653,072 in September 2025, a rise of 2.6 per cent year-on-year but still 1.8 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

The data show that, while air traffic in Europe is steadily returning to normal, recovery remains uneven between regions.

Southern and eastern member states have generally surpassed 2019 levels, while northern countries continue to lag behind.

Cyprus’ sharp rebound places it ahead of Poland, which recorded a 22.4 per cent increase, and Greece, with 21.4 per cent.

Other strong performers included Portugal, Malta and Romania, all exceeding their pre-pandemic volumes.

In contrast, Latvia, Sweden and Finland remained the furthest behind, with flight activity still 29.8 per cent, 27.3 per cent and 23.9 per cent below 2019 levels respectively.

In Cyprus, the surge in flights reflects sustained tourism demand and the expansion of seasonal connections across Europe.

Larnaca and Paphos airports handled significantly more movements this summer compared with 2019, driven largely by charter and low-cost carriers.

Between June and August 2025, total arrivals exceed 3 million, flight numbers on the island were well above their pre-pandemic equivalents, emphasisng how smaller markets can outperform larger economies once routes are restored and demand rebounds.

Elsewhere, Spain and Italy approached full recovery, both within three per cent of their 2019 traffic levels, while Portugal exceeded them by almost six per cent.

France and Germany, despite operating large networks, remained below their pre-pandemic peaks, though both recorded modest annual growth of around three per cent.

Eastern European markets such as Hungary and Romania also posted double-digit increases.

Overall, the European aviation network has now reached about 98 per cent of pre-Covid activity.

Over the first nine months of 2025, the EU logged around 5.7 million commercial flights, up roughly three per cent compared with the same period last year.

The summer months continued to show the strongest momentum, with August traffic only 0.3 per cent below its 2019 level.