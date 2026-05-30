A house in the Chrysopolitissa area of Larnaca has been fully demolished after parts of its structure collapsed at the earlier in the week.

“On Thursday, the demolition of this particular house began, in which three women lived, who fortunately managed to get out in time, without any tragic situations. The demolition was completed yesterday, Friday,” said president of the Larnaca local district government (EOA) Angelos Hadjicharalambous, adding that the house next to the building was next to be demolished.

“Yesterday we proceeded to send a letter to the second apartment building located in the area of Chrysopolitissa, in which however we will not ask for evacuation from residents,” he said, adding that a week’s notice would be given to owners to proceed with necessary measures to remove safety hazards from the building.

He ensured that the EOA was moving forward “with all means at our disposal” to ensure the safety of buildings or proceed with their demolition if deemed necessary.

Asked about another dangerous building in the Faneromeni area of Larnaca, he said that the forty residents had been informed to evacuate the house due to security concerns on May 20 and have since found shelter elsewhere.

“[We], in collaboration with the owners of this apartment building, will proceed with sealing and fencing the building, in order to ensure the safety of passersby,” he said.

Hadjicharalambous said that the EOA would proceed with legal measures so that in the event that the owners of the building did not seal it, the EOA could proceed with relevant actions.

According to him, letters would be sent to four other apartment owners during the next week, among them being the building from whose balcony the three migrants jumped on Wednesday, resulting in the death of a 45 year-old Congolese man.

“The owners of all buildings have the responsibility and must proceed to take measures to remove the risk of their properties and the necessary works for the repair of buildings so that there is no risk for their tenants,” he concluded.