Nicolas Tsardellis elected to European bars and law societies council

Renowned Cypriot lawyer and vice president of the Cyprus bar association (CBA), Nicolas Tsardellis was elected to the presidency of the finance committee European council of bars and law societies (CCBE) in Ljubljana.

“The CBA announces with great pleasure the election of Mr. Nikolas Tsardellis to the position of chairman of the finance committee of the CCBE, in the context of the plenary meeting,” the CBA wrote in a statement.

The bar association described Tsardellis’ election to the committee as an “exceptional distinction for both the association and the Cypriot legal community as a whole.”

“The CBA warmly congratulates Mr. Nikolas Tsardellis on this significant success and wishes him every success in the exercise of his new duties for the benefit of the CCBE, the European bar associations and the legal profession in general,” it added.

The CCBE provides a platform for bars and law societies to collaborate, exchange information and data, and share expertise.

It monitors European legislation, strategies and policy developments, and provides information on important developments in the area of legal services and collaborates closely with European institutions.