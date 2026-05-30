Two men were arrested during the Cyprus cup finals at the Nicosia GSP stadium on Friday.

According to the police, the arrests concern a 19-year-old man, who was arrested around 8.45pm after police five fireworks, 13 firecrackers and eight flares in his car in the stadium’s parking lot.

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man was arrested around 5.50pm for allegedly attacking a security guard after throwing a lit flare at him.

Investigations into the cases are ongoing.