The Finance Ministry’s debt management office will hold a public auction of €25 million in treasury bills on October 20, 2025.

The auction will cover bills with a 13-week maturity and will take place from 08:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the debt management office said.

In a notice published in the official gazette of the Republic on Friday, the office stated that the issuance date for the bills, the 10th Series of 2025, will be October 24, 2025.

The bills will carry no interest and are set to mature on January 23, 2026, the announcement added.

The debt management office explained that offers submitted either before or after the specified auction period will be invalid and will be rejected.

It also confirmed that the treasury bills offered at the auction will be listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) for trading on October 24, 2025.