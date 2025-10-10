Employers’ organisations Oev and Keve remained in close contact on Friday as they awaited an invitation from the labour and finance ministers for a meeting aimed at breaking the deadlock over the cost-of-living allowance (CoLA) dispute with trade unions.

Sources told the Cyprus News Agency that on Friday morning the invitation had not yet arrived.

Oev and Keve will be meeting on Monday at 3pm to discuss their next steps, after the presidency announced discussions would continue under the ministers of finance and labour to find a way out of the deadlock.

Last week, sources said President Nikos Christodoulides was to discuss the issue this week with the ministers of labour and finance.