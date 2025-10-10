Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow was already engaged in a nuclear arms race with major world powers, including the United States.

Asked if Russia would be ready to test a nuclear weapon if the U.S. did, Putin said that some countries were considering tests of such weapons, and that Russia would be ready to conduct a test as well if others did.

He added that that Russia was developing new weapons of deterrence, meaning that if the U.S. did not want to voluntarily extend a key arms control treaty it would not be critical for Russia.

Russian nuclear deterrence capabilities were higher than anywhere else in the world, Putin said.