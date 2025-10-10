The municipality of Strovolos will be working with neighbourhood social workers to establish a direct line of communication with school administrators, Strovolos mayor Stavros Stavrinidis said during a meeting with school representatives on Friday.

This will be partly made possible through the new institution of the neighbourhood social worker, which aims to identify problems in the local community in a timely manner.

The neighbourhood social worker program falls under the broader framework of the “Restructuring of Social Welfare Services” project, co-funded by the EU and implemented by the Strovolos municipality in collaboration with the social welfare services.

During the meeting, Stavrinidis urged school administrations to immediately report any issues they encounter, so that solutions can be implemented quickly.