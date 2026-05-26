Seven people have died in France in circumstances related directly or indirectly to the current heatwave, French Junior Energy Minister Maud Bregeon said on Tuesday.

Five of the seven fatalities were people drowning in lakes, rivers or beaches, Bregeon said.

The government has ordered local authorities to take measures to protect people during sport events, she said.

France has been experiencing higher-than-average temperatures since Saturday.

Most of Brittany has been put under an orange level warning by weather agency Meteo France, which expects temperatures to reach up to 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday afternoon.

The heatwave is expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday, Meteo France said on its website.