The Finance Ministry has announced a comprehensive revision of the domestic out-of-pocket travel allowance framework for civil servants, introducing updated spending parameters across the public sector.

The administrative changes were officially enacted through a targeted policy circular dispatched by the director of the public administration and personnel department.

The newly distributed directive formally modifies a historical administrative policy that had been in active operation since February 8, 2024.

The sweeping modifications to the state travel compensation parameters officially entered into retrospective economic effect on May 1, 2026.

The targeted adjustment package alters the financial caps linked to overnight business travel alongside standard daytime subsistence costs within the boundaries of Cyprus.

The internal guidelines specify that previous decentralised authorisation rules issued on January 23, 2026, will continue to remain fully operational for ministerial leaders.

These continuous exceptions permit general directors and independent office heads to approve spending above the standard maximum limits provided a valid receipt is presented.

The exceptional spending flexibility is restricted to meetings connected directly to Cyprus assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union during the 2026 calendar year.

A secondary clause validates additional spending if an official is actively involved in organising or coordinating a conference where staying at the specific venue is completely mandatory.

The higher spending threshold is also unlocked when conference organisers pre-select designated accommodation or restaurants, leaving the civil servant with no alternative option.

The final allowance exception occurs if at least 50 per cent of the total accommodation or dining costs are fully covered by external international organisations instead of the state treasury.

The directive emphasised that all special permissions must be thoroughly documented, remain within reasonable fiscal limits, and utilise standard rooms rather than luxury suites.

The public administration department explicitly noted that these exceptional approvals must never require additional budgetary credits from the core ministry.

Moreover, the Finance Ministry preserves the sole authority to grant out-of-pocket expense deviations for any travel scenarios that fall outside of these specific sub-clauses.

The structured compensation matrix partitions public sector workers into two tiers based on their existing salary grade structures.

For state personnel positioned up to the A13 salary scale, the maximum hotel allowance with breakfast is fixed at €141 per night for Limassol and Paphos.

The maximum compensation limit for the same worker tier drops to €121 per night if the business travel requires staying in Nicosia, Larnaca, or Famagusta.

Senior public servants positioned at the A14 salary scale or above are entitled to a maximum overnight hotel allowance of €173 within Limassol and Paphos.

The overnight rate for these high-level officials shifts to €149 per night when spending the evening on state business in Nicosia, Larnaca, or Famagusta.

The guidelines specify that any overnight stays occurring outside of a commercial hotel will pay exactly half of the standard hotel allowance cap without requiring receipts.

The financial framework sets the maximum dining allowance for meals at €28.07 with a receipt for senior officials, while the lower threshold pays a flat €12 without proof of purchase.

Junior personnel can claim a maximum meal allowance of €23.58 upon presenting an official invoice, or a baseline rate of €10 without any receipts.

The regulatory notes stipulate that hotel expense claims are valid only if the properties are officially registered with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism under the 2019 hotel laws.

If a public employee stays overnight inside properties owned directly by the government, the state will only provide a breakfast allowance equal to half of the baseline meal rate.