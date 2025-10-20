A €66.1 million budget for 2026 for the deputy ministry of culture was presented to the House finance committee on Monday, representing an increase of €7.7 million compared with 2025.

The rise stems in part from the planned transfer of the state archives to the deputy ministry from January 1, 2026, deputy minister Vasiliki Kassianidou said. The archives’ €2.5 million budget will now fall under her ministry.

Additional funds include €2.4 million for Cyprus’ EU Council Presidency cultural programme, €1 million for the European Capital of Culture 2030 city, and €680,000 in grants to support contemporary cultural projects.

Development spending makes up 38.8 per cent of the total budget. Most of the department of contemporary culture’s funds will directly support artists and cultural professionals.

Kassianidou said the budget aligns with the ministry’s annual action plan, available at gov.cy/culture. The plan aims to promote innovation, sustainability, inclusion and economic growth through culture, while safeguarding Cyprus’ heritage and archives.

She outlined key achievements from 2025, including new funding schemes such as the digital upgrade programme for cultural organisations and the CyNEMA support scheme for cinemas.

The new digital platform Let’s Culture, launched to promote events across Cyprus, listed over 600 events within its first two months.

To aid fire-hit communities in Limassol, the ministry offered €3,000 to each that organised a cultural event, using culture as a “tool for social healing”.

Restoration work continues at the house of Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios, Kastelliotissa hall, Famagusta gate and Curium, where facilities are being upgraded. More than 80 QR-coded panels have been installed at major sites.

In Paphos, work is under way at the Chrysopolitissa Basilica and district archaeological museum, alongside 24 new monument declarations and 53 restoration projects.

The Cyprus handicraft service is also upgrading its facilities to better promote traditional crafts.

The department of contemporary culture will manage €19.7 million, with €7.7 million in grants for artists and organisations, €2.65 million for film production and €1.4 million for theatre under the Thymeli scheme.

The department of antiquities will receive €24.7 million, including €900,000 for Curium, €1.6 million for monument conservation, and €550,000 for museum upgrades. Plans include modernising the Limassol archaeological museum and linking four sites in Polis Chrysochous.

The state archives budget includes funds for the first phase of a new central building to house all collections.

The Cyprus youth culture card will continue with €600,000 in funding. So far, 9,241 young peoplehave received it, now valid up to age 21 and covering book purchases.

Kassianidou confirmed progress toward creating a museum of modern and contemporary art and launching a feasibility study for a new national library in early 2026.

She said the budget “reflects a holistic strategy for culture and the people who serve it,” supporting growth and modernisation.

Concluding her address, Kassianidou called for “steady and creative cooperation” among all parties, saying unity is key to preserving Cyprus’ cultural identity and sustainable development.