Cyprus seeks to offer “operational support” for United States President Donald Trump’s plan for the future of Gaza, and does not seek to become a political mediator, President Nikos Christodoulides told a dinner of European Union heads of government on Wednesday night, according to presidential press office director Victor Papadopoulos.

Papadopoulos said Christodoulides had told heads of government of the EU and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who was also in attendance, about his “six-point plan” for Cypriot involvement in Gaza’s future.

He said the government “has proposed an applied contribution model which has already been codified in six operational pillars, building on the successful implementation of the Amalthea plan,” Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza.

On this point, he highlighted the fact that the Amalthea plan “operates through a bilateral security mechanism and in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations office for project services (Unops)”.

Christodoulides had attended the summit on the future of Gaza in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh earlier this month, and said before travelling to it that he wanted “Cypriot companies to have a role in the reconstruction” of the strip.

He returned from that summit speaking of “six initiatives the Republic of Cyprus can undertake” based on Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza’s future.

Government sources told the Cyprus Mail last week that the full details of that six-point plan will become clearer in time as the facts on the ground evolve alongside the implementation of Trump’s peace deal.

“Right now, our priority and our wish is for President Trump’s peace plan to be fully implemented and to be respected by all parties. From there, we will see how we can contribute and how we can help and we will offer what we can,” they said.

While the sources were unwilling to divulge those initiatives, they said they were based on three subjects: security, humanitarian aid and reconstruction.

They said the six initiatives had been submitted in the form of a letter to the European Union and the United Nations in Sharm El-Sheikh, while copies had also been distributed to the summit’s other attendees.

The letter, they said, spoke of how Cyprus can “utilise our geographical position” to contribute to the future of Gaza, “just as we did for the Amalthea initiative”.

“Right now, there are no details, as the details will come about based on how and when we are needed and how the peace plan is implemented. Based on the plan, and based on the implementation of the plan, the details will come later,” they said.

“We are basically saying, ‘whatever help you may need, we are here to utilise our geographical position and the fact that we are accepted by both Israel and Palestine, and by the Arab states, to offer what we can to help’.”