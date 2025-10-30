With November arriving this weekend, get ready for autumn-inspired events with a touch of Halloween, art walks, exhibitions, markets and festivals that celebrate earthy and spicy delights. Here’s what not to miss!

Halloween events

It’s Hello November and Hallo-ween. October 31 kickstarts a series of spooky Halloween events for all ages. This Friday night in Nicosia, the Nostalgia Trash Halloween Party invites the crowds to head down to Antonakis Music Hall in their best outfit for a groovy night of dancing. Organised by Nostalgia Parties, the night will entail 80s and 90s cringe, trash and guilty pleasures as DJs Tony Steel and Claudio take over the decks. Go dressed up as the best costume/make-up will win prizes.

Families can enjoy crafty, autumn activities at the 2nd Autumn and Halloween Festival at Lumina Botanical Gardens in Kornos. Halloween themed craft workshops, games, street food and music will be on this Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am to 5pm.

In Limassol, the Cyberness Market returns with a Halloween theme. Besides dress up, stalls from over 100 artists, live performances and street food, this market has a dog special. Vendors will display dog treats, care and accessory items while a dog Halloween costume contest will be on throughout the weekend. Head over to Kolla to explore the grounds.

Festivals

In Limassol, the 4th Limassol Art Walks will kick off this Friday and until Sunday will host open art studio visits, exhibitions, screenings and performances in galleries and art-run spaces.

Erimi village will welcome the Cyprus Mushroom Festival for the first time. Two days of all types of fungi, mushroom recipes, culinary creations by chefs, DJs, workshops and entertainment for all is planned for this year that promises to be bigger than ever.

Launching this weekend is the ArtCargo Festival, which lands in Cyprus for the first time. From November 1 to 15, the festival will fill Limassol with circus acts, street performances, dance and theatre shows. Re-envisioning how public space is used, the festival will present more than 25 performances by 12 international artists.

In the Nicosia district, Sia Chilli Fest will bring the heat with its annual festival celebrating hot and spicy chillies. Food tastings and bites of all spice levels (including none at all) will feed the crowds while music and the epic Chilli Contest 2025 will test who can really handle the heat.

Music

This weekend has diverse live music options. Celebrating Indian culture, the Diwali 2025 – Bollywood Night will fill Dali Amphitheatre on Saturday with traditional performances, Indian street food and impressive fireworks that typically mark the Diwali celebrations in India.

In Paphos, Technopolis 20 celebrates its 11th anniversary with a special Saturday night concert. Soprano Maria Tsangari, clarinettist George Georgiou, percussionist Marios Nicolaou, cellist Miranda Papaneocleous, pianist Nicolas Melis, double bassist Ioannou, violinist Nikos Pittas and flutist Savvas Christodoulou will bring rhythms from Latin America and the Mediterranean to Markideio Theatre.

In a classical music mood, the Cyprus Wine Museum in Erimi village hosts a piano recital this Sunday with Cypriot musician Stavroula Thoma. With a programme that celebrates nature’s cycles and the season, famous works by renowned composers will be played.

Markets

Finally, Nicosia will host three pop-up markets all encouraging the notion of buying second-hand and from independent sellers. The Sustainable Bazaar will be on at New Division this Saturday until 6pm, Grand Ba3aars will host the first of its three weekends this Saturday and Sunday at Yfantourgeio while the Free Market at Stes Koroues is a donation-based fashion event this Sunday.

Nostalgia Trash Halloween Party

Dance party with Nostalgia Parties with DJs. October 31. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 99-566485

2nd Autumn and Halloween Festival

Halloween and autumn themed crafts, games, workshops, street food and more. November 1-2. Lumina Botanical Gardens, Kornos. 9.30am-5.30pm. www.ticketmaster.com.cy

Cyberness Halloween Market

Over 150 artist vendors, street food, music, cosplay, kids costume competitions and dog vendors and costume contests. November 1-2. Kolla, Limassol. Saturday: 3pm-12am. Sunday: 4pm-11pm

Sia Chilli Fest 2025

Chili festival with contests, food and drink. November 1. Sia village, Nicosia district. 10.30am-4.30pm. Free

4th Limassol Art Walks

Open art studios, galleries and artist-run spaces with exhibitions, screenings, performances and more. October 31: 5pm-10pm. November 1-2: 11am-8pm. Throughout central Limassol. Free admission. https://limassolartwalks.com/

Cyprus Mushroom Festival 2025

Two-day mushroom festival with culinary creations, DJs, workshops, games for all ages, competitions and more. November 1-2. Erimi, Limassol. Saturday: 10am-10pm. Sunday: 10am-7pm. https://mushroomfestival.cy/

ArtCargo Festival

Circus, street performances theatre and dance events. November 1-15. Throughout Limassol. https://artcargofest.com/

Diwali 2025 – Bollywood Night

Indian event by Saskriti Cyprus with performances, street food, fireworks and more. November 1. Dali Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 6pm-9pm. https://www.sanskriticyprus.com/events/diwali2025/

The Concert

Special concert celebrating 11 years of Technopolis 20. November 1. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 7pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com

Waves from the Keys

Piano recital by Stavroula Thoma. November 2. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village, Limassol district. 7pm. €15. www.cypruswinemuseum.com. Tel: 25-873808

Sustainable Bazaar

Second-hand clothes, accessories and other items by local sellers. Organised by ARIAM sustainable fashion. November 1. New Division, Nicosia. 10am-6pm

Grand Ba3aars

Three weekends of markets with artists selling handmade and second-hand items and food. November 1,2, 29, 30 and December 6,7. Yfantourgeio, Nicosia. 11am onwards

Free Market

Donation-based clothes market by Fashion Revolution Cyprus. November 2. Stes Koroues, Nicosia. 10am-6pm