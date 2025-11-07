A bill proposing an €85 fine for a total of 22 unusual offences was submitted to parliament on Thursday, the legislature announced on Friday.

Drafted by the justice ministry following a recommendation from the union of municipalities and with the consent of the interior ministry, the bill was approved by the Council of Ministers on October 29 before being forwarded to parliament.

Its purpose is to amend the out-of-court settlement of offences law, based on the 2022 municipalities law and the 2002 dogs law, ensuring both frameworks align with current legislation.

The proposed €85 fine covers dog- and animal-related offences, obstructions to roads and public spaces, public safety and cleanliness violations, as well as behavioural and traffic infractions.

Animal-related offences include keeping a dog without a permit or registration, violating provisions of the dogs law, walking a dog in prohibited public areas, causing public disturbance through loud or persistent barking, and allowing an animal to roam free and unattended.

Road and public space obstruction offences include intentionally blocking roads with vehicles, animals, or objects; obstructing streets with retractable shutters; using ropes, clotheslines, billboard signs or similar items; and placing goods or merchandise for sale in ways that impede pedestrians.

Public safety and cleanliness violations include deliberately damaging roads, leaving or discarding building materials in streets or public areas, allowing objects to fall into underground pipelines, throwing or transporting items over pavements in a manner that obstructs passage except during loading or unloading, and creating dangerous road pits or sewers without safety measures to prevent falls.

Behavioural and traffic offences include soliciting customers or harassing passers-by for immoral purposes, driving vehicles or riding horses at excessive or dangerous speeds, shaking or dusting carpets over roads, and allowing water to leak into streets or ditches.