SOFTSWISS, a global technology leader in iGaming solutions, has unveiled its 2026 iGaming Trends Report, developed in partnership with NEXT.io, providing a detailed look at the forces shaping the industry’s future.

The report marks the fourth edition of the company’s annual study and offers a data-driven roadmap for operators, suppliers and stakeholders preparing for the next stage of iGaming evolution.

The 2026 report is based on a survey of more than 350 iGaming professionals and an AI-driven analysis of over 120,000 media headlines, making it one of the most comprehensive overviews of the global market to date.

It combines both qualitative and quantitative research methods, supported by independent analytics from Kantar, the global research agency, and internal insights from 30 SOFTSWISS experts.

Covering key global regions and domains such as marketing, regulation, technology, responsible gambling, cybersecurity and AI, the report outlines the factors driving market transformation as the industry matures.

Among the headline findings, AI is now moving from experimentation to execution.

The perceived importance of artificial intelligence scored 8.41 out of 10 in 2025, up from 8.15 the previous year, while 56 per cent of surveyed companies ranked AI integration among their top three business priorities.

In marketing, the report found that brand reputation and trust have overtaken bonuses as the primary drivers of player acquisition, signalling a significant change in strategy.

Influencer marketing dominance has fallen by 10 percentage points since 2023, while operators are now investing in brand-led ecosystems rather than short-term performance tactics.

Companies are beginning to track brand equity metrics such as Top of Mind and Purchase Intent as key performance indicators.

The report also identifies major regulatory changes shaping the global iGaming sector.

New markets, including Brazil, Finland and France, are moving towards competitive licensing models, opening opportunities for new entrants.

At the same time, countries such as the UK and Lithuania are tightening advertising controls, reflecting a growing emphasis on player protection and compliance.

In the area of responsible gambling, SOFTSWISS highlights the emergence of what it calls “Responsible Gambling 2.0”, powered by AI-based tools capable of detecting at-risk behaviour in real time.

Such tools are now expected by regulators in jurisdictions including Ontario and Greece.

Cybersecurity has also become a core operational metric, as phishing incidents have surged by 180 per cent since 2023, and 35 per cent of smaller operators report insufficient cyber resilience.

The report links trust, compliance and player retention more closely than ever, noting that cybersecurity is now a key determinant of player confidence.

This year’s edition introduces a new “Microtrends” section, focusing on emerging ideas and early-stage shifts that could define the industry’s near-term direction.

Each microtrend is supported by real-world examples and regional case studies, demonstrating how proactive companies can leverage new opportunities before they reach mainstream adoption.

The report also presents a regional outlook developed by NEXT.io, detailing Europe’s recalibration, North America’s measured growth, South America’s compliance-driven approach, and Asia’s controlled innovation model.

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, said the 2026 report reflects the industry’s transition into a more disciplined phase.

“In recent years, the sector has moved into maturity,” he said.

“What now matters is disciplined profitability, operational resilience, and the ability to deliver durable player value,” he added.

“This fourth edition reflects that shift. We examine the macrotrends reshaping the sector, the micro-level tactics and technologies that improve performance, and a regional outlook developed with NEXT.io,” he said.

“Taken together, these chapters provide a structured view of what will shape 2026 and the decisions it asks of operators, suppliers, and partners,” Montik added.

Last year’s edition of the Trends Report attracted more than 13,000 downloads, confirming its status as one of the industry’s most respected analytical resources.

Operators, suppliers and iGaming professionals can access and download the 2026 iGaming Trends Report through the company’s official website.