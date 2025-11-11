The value of property transfers in Cyprus reached almost €3.5 billion in the first nine months of 2025, according to the Real Estate Agent Registration Council.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the council said the sector’s pace was evident in the period from January to September, as sales documents filed nationwide rose by 13 per cent compared with a year earlier.

The council cited data the Land Department, which showed that 13,173 sales documents were submitted during the aforementioned period, up from the 11,634 recorded during the same time in 2024.

While the volume of transfers increased only slightly, by around 0.74 per cent, their total value climbed by approximately 12.6 per cent to €3.49bn, showing that higher-value transactions played a greater role this year.

Commenting on the findings, Council president Marinos Kineyirou said the results for the first nine months “confirm overwhelmingly that the real estate market is undergoing a period of strong and qualitative growth, functioning as a key pillar of resilience for the economy”.

He noted that the double-digit rise in sales documents signals sustained interest from both local and foreign buyers, thereby supporting expectations of continued activity.

Furthermore, he said the sharp rise in transfer value reflects the arrival of high-value strategic investments.

“This positive momentum, combined with continued stability, confirms to us that 2025 will be another good year for the real estate sector in our country”, he added.

“These performances certainly underline the attractiveness of Cyprus as an investment destination,” Kineyirou concluded.

Across districts, Limassol remained the market’s engine. Not only did it record the highest transfer value, about €1.3bn, or nearly 37 per cent of the national total, but it also led in sales documents, reaching 4,156 filings, a 13 per cent annual increase.

As a result, the Council said, the district continues to pave the way for major new investments, particularly in high value-added projects.

Nicosia, meanwhile, maintained its position as the country’s domestic driver. It posted the highest number of transfers nationwide (4,293) and the second-largest volume of sales documents (2,991), behind Limassol.

Together with Larnaca, it also recorded the strongest annual growth in sales documents at 15 per cent, driven mainly by local demand for permanent housing.

Accordingly, Nicosia’s transfer value reached €812.8 million.

Larnaca also continued its upward trajectory. Here, sales documents (2,869) slightly exceeded transfers (2,789), a trend the Council considers a positive indicator for coming months.

Coupled with transfer values of €503.6m, the 15 per cent increase in sales documents reflects widening buyer confidence and growing momentum in the district and its surrounding areas.

Further west, Paphos remained a key destination for foreign buyers, recording the third-highest transfer value at €708.3m. Its 2,568 transfers and 2,531 sales documents point to a balanced and stable market, with steady interest across residential, tourist and strategic investment properties.

Finally, although Famagusta posted both the lowest volume of transfers (792) and the lowest transfer value (€158.3m), it still registered a 10 per cent rise in sales documents, thereby confirming the continued interest in investments mainly related to tourism.