Former British high commissioner in Cyprus Stephen Lillie has been named as the United Kingdom’s ambassador in Athens.

Lillie served in Nicosia between 2018 and 2022, and said that he was “honoured” to take up the role. He will commence his duties in Athens in September.

He replaces Matthew Lodge, who has been stationed in Athens since 2021.

After departing Nicosia, Lillie has served as the British foreign office’s director for defence and international security until last year, being tasked with leading the office’s work on what the British government describes as “a broad ranger of areas”.

These areas, it said, “include Nato, European defence and security, global security partnerships, counter-proliferation, and arms exports”.

He undertook Greek language training before undertaking the role in Cyprus, having previously been the director of the British foreign office’s Asia pacific directorate, and having previously served as ambassador in Manila and consul-general in Guangzhou.