Morea by INEX is a gated community of 30 private villas – classic Mediterranean design, modern engineering, smart home systems, private pools, green areas a clubhouse and the most beautiful beach within walking distance. You can live here full-time or keep it as a rental.

There are places where life simply works better. In Cyprus, that feeling comes naturally -warm days, open space, the sea always close, and a rhythm of living that lets you think and relax. Paphos has grown quickly in the past years, but Pegeia still keeps something rare: access to the coastline without giving up privacy and comfort.

Morea by INEX is built around this idea. A gated community, now under active construction, just a short walk from Coral Bay Beach. Not a resort, not a complex – a small neighbourhood designed for people who want a quieter, smarter way to live by the sea.

The masterplan is simple and practical: three villa types, each created for a different lifestyle. The poolside two-bedroom villas are compact, bright, and easy to manage – perfect as a holiday home or a rental investment. The three-bedroom villas offer more space and either a private pool or a courtyard, making them suitable for both families and long stays. At the top of the site sit the large six-bedroom villas, spread over three levels with a private infinity pool, lifts and picturesque views over the coast.

Design here follows a clear logic: natural stone, wood, clean shapes and plenty of outdoor areas. Inside, modern engineering and smart home systems make everyday life simpler. The feeling is straightforward – contemporary homes that respect the surrounding landscape instead of competing with it.

The shared areas give Morea the atmosphere of a private resort. A 40-metre river-style pool runs through the center of the project, with a separate kids’ pool, a playground and a clubhouse for gatherings. There are outdoor fitness zones, yoga decks, BBQ spots and green corners for people to meet, relax or simply slow down for a moment.

Beyond the lifestyle, Morea has a clear investment logic. The Coral Bay area remains one of the strongest short-term rental markets in Paphos, with high seasonal occupancy and steady demand for modern villas close to the beach. Two- and three-bedroom homes in walking distance to the sea are limited – especially within gated communities – which naturally supports both rental income and long-term value. With the project actively progressing on site, current pricing still reflects construction-stage conditions, an advantage early buyers rarely ignore.

Morea is not trying to reinvent coastal living – it simply explains it. A small, well-designed community by the beach, with spaces that feel good to be in and a layout that gives each home privacy. For some, it will be a full-time residence; for others, a smart investment or a holiday base that becomes part of their yearly routine.

What’s certain is that projects of this scale and location are becoming increasingly rare. Morea offers something clear and honest: a comfortable home by the Mediterranean, built with quality and a long-term view. A place shaped not by noise or excess, but by air, space and the sea.