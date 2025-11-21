Building a healthy relationship with food
Easy & Quick Crustless Cheese Pie
(Airfryer or Sandwich Maker)
This crustless cheese pie is a quick, protein-packed snack or light meal. With simple ingredients like cottage cheese, feta, oats, and eggs, it’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a healthy snack on the go. Baking it in an airfryer or sandwich maker keeps it low-effort, and the result is a soft, flavourful pie with a golden crust.
Servings: 2 (4 pieces)
Ingredients
• 2 eggs (≈120 g)
• 150 g cottage cheese (2.2% fat) or yogurt
• 80 g light feta cheese or anthotyro (~3 small matchbox-sized pieces)
• 60–70 g rolled oats, grated
• 1 tsp baking powder (≈4 g)
• Salt, pepper, oregano, to taste
Instructions
- Preheat your oven, airfryer, or sandwich maker to 180 °C.
- In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs together with the cottage cheese or yogurt. Season with a pinch of salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of oregano.
- Gradually stir in the grated oats until the mixture is uniform. This helps bind the pie and adds a gentle nutty flavour.
- Crumble the feta cheese into the mixture and fold gently, ensuring the cheese is evenly distributed.
- Line a baking tray or airfryer basket with parchment paper. Pour the mixture and fold it into a parcel shape.
- Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden and firm to the touch. Remove carefully and let cool for a few minutes before slicing.
Serve warm on its own or with a side salad. This versatile recipe is high in protein, moderate in carbs, and low in fat – perfect for a healthy diet.
Chocolate Hazelnut Energy Balls
(Healthy No-Bake Snack)
These chocolate hazelnut energy balls are a perfect healthy treat, naturally sweetened with dates and packed with nuts and cocoa. They make a great snack, dessert, or on-the-go energy boost.
Ingredients
For the base:
• 1 cup hazelnuts (≈160 g)
• 1 cup pitted dates (≈200 g), soaked in warm water until soft
• 3 tbsp cocoa powder (≈30 g)
• 1 tbsp olive oil (≈15 g)
• A pinch of salt
For the topping:
• 1 cup dark chocolate chunks or chips (≈200 g, high cocoa content)
• 2 tbsp crushed hazelnuts (≈20 g)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 170 °C (338 °F) and toast the hazelnuts until lightly browned. Set aside a few to mix into the balls later.
- In a blender, combine the remaining toasted hazelnuts, soaked dates, cocoa powder, olive oil, and a pinch of salt. Blend until a sticky, uniform mixture forms.
- Divide the mixture into 15 equal-sized balls and place them in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to firm up.
- Melt the dark chocolate in a double boiler or microwave. Mix in the crushed hazelnuts.
- Dip the chilled balls into the chocolate mixture or drizzle it over them. Place on parchment paper to set.
Store in the fridge. These energy balls are naturally sweet, crunchy, and chocolatey – a delicious healthy snack for any time of day.
I’m Chryso Patsalidou, a registered clinical dietitian—but not your typical one. My goal is to help people build a healthy relationship with food, free from restrictive diets and guilt. Through simple, delicious recipes and intuitive eating, I guide you toward a way of eating that respects your body. Follow me on Instagram@nurishwith_goldy.
