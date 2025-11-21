Building a healthy relationship with food

Easy & Quick Crustless Cheese Pie

(Airfryer or Sandwich Maker)

This crustless cheese pie is a quick, protein-packed snack or light meal. With simple ingredients like cottage cheese, feta, oats, and eggs, it’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a healthy snack on the go. Baking it in an airfryer or sandwich maker keeps it low-effort, and the result is a soft, flavourful pie with a golden crust.

Servings: 2 (4 pieces)

Ingredients

• 2 eggs (≈120 g)

• 150 g cottage cheese (2.2% fat) or yogurt

• 80 g light feta cheese or anthotyro (~3 small matchbox-sized pieces)

• 60–70 g rolled oats, grated

• 1 tsp baking powder (≈4 g)

• Salt, pepper, oregano, to taste

Instructions

Preheat your oven, airfryer, or sandwich maker to 180 °C. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs together with the cottage cheese or yogurt. Season with a pinch of salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of oregano. Gradually stir in the grated oats until the mixture is uniform. This helps bind the pie and adds a gentle nutty flavour. Crumble the feta cheese into the mixture and fold gently, ensuring the cheese is evenly distributed. Line a baking tray or airfryer basket with parchment paper. Pour the mixture and fold it into a parcel shape. Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden and firm to the touch. Remove carefully and let cool for a few minutes before slicing.

Serve warm on its own or with a side salad. This versatile recipe is high in protein, moderate in carbs, and low in fat – perfect for a healthy diet.

Chocolate Hazelnut Energy Balls

(Healthy No-Bake Snack)

These chocolate hazelnut energy balls are a perfect healthy treat, naturally sweetened with dates and packed with nuts and cocoa. They make a great snack, dessert, or on-the-go energy boost.

Ingredients

For the base:

• 1 cup hazelnuts (≈160 g)

• 1 cup pitted dates (≈200 g), soaked in warm water until soft

• 3 tbsp cocoa powder (≈30 g)

• 1 tbsp olive oil (≈15 g)

• A pinch of salt

For the topping:

• 1 cup dark chocolate chunks or chips (≈200 g, high cocoa content)

• 2 tbsp crushed hazelnuts (≈20 g)

Instructions