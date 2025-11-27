Cyprus remains at the centre of EU concern over antimicrobial resistance, with the island recording some of the highest rates in Europe, experts warned during a health-focused press conference on Thursday.

The Cyprus society of pathology, paediatric society, Pancyprian pharmaceutical association, and the Cyprus society of clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, under the auspices of the Cyprus Medical Association (CyMA), addressed what they described as a “silent epidemic” driven by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics.

“Although antibiotics were the miracle drugs of the 20th century, their abuse has triggered a global epidemic of antimicrobial resistance, increasing complications, hospitalisations and healthcare costs,” said Andreas Stylianou, chairman of the Cyprus society of pathology.

Despite recent measures such as mandatory, justified electronic prescribing, no meaningful progress has been made in reducing resistance levels.

George Petrikos, chairman of the Cyprus society of clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, presented data showing that Cyprus now tops Europe in blood infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant bacteria, with usage rates continuing to rise.

“While there has been a decline in the use of common antibiotics, the increase in stronger, more specialised ones is worrying,” said Michalis Anastasiades, chairman of the Paediatric paediatric society.

President of the Pancyprian pharmaceutical association, Ploutarchos Georgiades, urged pharmacists to serve as “guardians” of proper antibiotic use, educating the public on when antibiotics are needed, their side effects and correct dosages.

He emphasised that legal prescription-only provision is crucial for containing resistance. “The battle is won through education and prevention,” he concluded.

Antimicrobial resistance is responsible for 35,000 deaths annually in the EU, with global projections warning of millions of fatalities by 2050 due to infections that can no longer be treated.