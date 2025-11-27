An agreement between Cyprus and Lebanon delineating their exclusive economic zones (EEZs) is proof of Cyprus’ role in the region’s shifting geopolitical landscape and strengthens legality in the eastern Mediterranean, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Thursday.

Letymbiotis pointed out “the significance of this agreement for the delineation of the EEZs of Cyprus and Lebanon, an agreement that has been pending since 2007 due to the obvious and indirect reasons that did not allow for progress or the completion of this agreement, through an intense diplomatic preparation, persistent diplomatic work”.

Referring to threats from Turkey, he noted that “the hegemonic role some countries sought to play in the region, and the expansionist policy of some countries – particularly Turkey – were well known”.

“The message this agreement sends is very important. It sends a clear message with many receptors that only through international law, UN conventions and the Law of the Sea, only through mutual respect can progress be achieved, only through good neighbourly relations can regional growth come about, which would benefit all the states of the region,” he added.

Letymbiotis told Trito that the deal “proves the role the Republic of Cyprus plays in the new geopolitical reality and constitutes a substantive strengthening of legality in the eastern Mediterranean”.

The spokesman pointed out that Cyprus was “building alliances and upgrading its regional position”.

“The next stage is to launch in the same intensity the discussion about possible [natural gas] deposits and begin their exploitation […] at a time when Cyprus’ relations with all its neighbours – Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon – are at their best,” he said.

He said this was particularly important in view of Cyprus’ six-month EU presidency, beginning in January.

“One of our priorities, not only during our presidency but through this whole period, is the more active involvement and presence of the EU in our broader region,” he added.

Referring to plans to join the electricity grids of Cyprus and Lebanon, the spokesman said the two countries had already applied to the World Bank for a survey to determine if the project was technically and financially viable.

Any decisions, he explained, would be taken based on the outcome of the report.

To this end, Cyprus and Lebanon have set up technical committees to explore the potential.

Letymbiotis pointed out that other countries were also interested in exploring possible investments in such projects.

Joining the electricity grids, he clarified, had nothing to do with the GSI, which was a separate project.