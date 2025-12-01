Cyprus’ preparations for its upcoming EU Council Presidency were the focus of a meeting between Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Director-General of the European Commission’s budget department, Stephanie Riso, who is in Nicosia for a working visit ahead of the 2026 term.

Their discussion centred on the progress of the Presidency preparations, with particular emphasis on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2028–2034, which remains one of Cyprus’ top priorities.

Keravnos outlined the Presidency’s planning and intentions, noting the need for close cooperation with the relevant Council bodies to achieve meaningful progress during the term.

He also said Cyprus will make full use of the coordination procedures foreseen for the Presidency, ensuring the smooth and timely advancement of the related files.

The ministry said Keravnos noted that Cyprus will work “responsibly, consistently and effectively throughout its Presidency”, adding that it will seek the best possible outcome on the EU’s key budgetary issues.