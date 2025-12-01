The week starts off cloudy with isolated rain showers and a chance of isolated storms in the northern and western parts of the island the morning. Temperatures will reach up to 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast, and around 10 degrees in the higher mountains.

Moderate to strong winds are expected to blow mainly south- to northwest at up to five Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough.

Tonight, locally increased cloudiness will be observed at intervals. Temperatures will drop to 10 degrees Celsius inland, around 11 degrees on the south and east coast, around 12 degrees on the west and north coast and to 4 degrees in the higher mountains.

The winds will abate and become predominantly north-westerly to north-easterly, at a moderate three to four on the Beaufort scale. The sea will be slightly rough.

On Tuesday, there will be periods of increased cloud cover, which may produce isolated showers, mainly in the mountains. On Wednesday and Thursday, it will be partly cloudy, with occasional periods of cloudiness.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly over the next three days.