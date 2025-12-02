After having spent months fighting for the 100 per cent restoration of the Cost of Living Allowance (CoLA), Peo union’s general secretary Sotiroula Charalambous said on Tuesday it will now focus on ensuring that all workers get the benefit.

She was speaking ahead of the the union’s 29th congress on Thursday and Friday, which will outline priorities on wage protection, minimum pay and pension reform, in addition to being attended by 30 international guests.

“After a long-term struggle, we have concluded a permanent agreement for the CoLA, which further establishes CoLA as a fundamental achievement of the workers of Cyprus,” she said.

She urged the government to introduce measures ensuring collective agreements are enforced and that employers hiring staff from third countries follow standardised collective contracts.

She said this is needed to prevent weaker personal contracts and protect basic terms.

The congress, under the slogan ‘With Today’s Struggles, we Build the Future’, will examine wages, pensions, minimum pay, tax policy and social issues affecting workers, women and pensioners.

Charalambous said the gathering marks the end of a four-year review and the start of new planning.

She highlighted progress in restoring wages and strengthening welfare and provident funds, saying these gains form the basis for next year’s goals.

Meaningful increases in the minimum wage remain essential, she added.

Delegates will also assess why Cyprus ranks 21st in the EU for workers’ purchasing power despite economic growth, noting continued pressure on low-income workers, pensioners and people struggling with housing costs.

The congress will also discuss union development and ways to reach more workers. Charalambous said collective organisation remains key to protecting labour rights.

While talks on pension reform are ongoing, Charalambous warned that several elements remain unclear. She also questioned the labour minister’s plan to submit draft laws by the end of the month, saying agreement has not yet been reached.

Peo supports the goal of securing a dignified pension for every retiree but is concerned about proposals involving the redistribution of social insurance fund contributions.

She said the union does not expect the state’s level of funding to change and wants clarity on how adequacy will be improved.

She also said the reform must address the 12 per cent actuarial reduction applied to early retirement, which she believes is not resolved in the current proposals.

Charalambous said too many questions remain for the government to move ahead with legislation at this stage.