Inmates of the central prison will be granted an additional visit from close relatives in view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, the prisons department said on Tuesday.

The department said that parents, spouses, children, siblings and grandparents of prisoners will be able to visit their loved ones during the holidays, provided they have made relevant arrangements in advance.

The visits will be allowed on Christmas Eve – December 24, Christmas – December 25 and 26, New Year’s Eve – January 1, and Epiphany – January 6.

Visiting hours are from 8am to 1pm, while the duration of the visit is 30 minutes.

To visit their relatives, visitors are required to present an identity card or passport, the department said.

Visits can be arranged via 22406257 or 22406258.