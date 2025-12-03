This Christmas, magic comes alive in a truly special place: at Cap St Georges, in the square of the Church of Saint George, in Peyia, Paphos.

Opening its doors on December 6, 2025, a one-of-a-kind Christmas Village, unique in Cyprus, welcomes you with its enchanting festive market, the Phos Restaurant, handcrafted gifts, treats, warm drinks, entertainment, and plenty of festive games.

The authentic holiday experience reaches new heights with a stay at the five-star Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort—where the heart of Christmas truly beats.

Discover Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort’s full Winter Fest 2025 Christmas line-up at the link below,

and book your stay now for the most magical Christmas getaway!