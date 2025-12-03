The House education committee on Wednesday concluded its article-by-article discussion on the amended bill on the new teacher evaluation system, estimated to cost €12.5 million, which will be put before parliament mid-December.

“The discussion will continue with consultation next Wednesday. It is the formal part of the regulations to go to the plenary,” said House education committee chairman and Diko MP Pavlos Mylonas.

Mylonas added that, although many of the changes were unanimous, most of them were made by a majority following lengthy and significant consultations with all stakeholders.

He said that while a concrete date for the vote is yet to be decided on, it will likely take place between December 14 to 16, and may even be voted on together with the new tax reform.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou praised the “responsible and serious attitude” of the committee members, stressing that her ministry’s main goal was to reach a vote in favour “without serious discounts.”

“We had minor disagreements, but they do not affect the basic philosophy of our plan so far. We will be there until the end to ensure that we want a plan that we can truly be proud of, that can bring changes to education, (…),” she said.

Asked about amendments submitted by MPs, she emphasised that the vast majority of suggestions did not significantly alter the proposal’s philosophy.

“We are going to the Plenary with a proposal that is as agreed upon as possible,” she said.

She added that MPs had expressed a interest in holding another session on the final proposal and confirmed that the ministry would be present to help ensure its quality and scientific accuracy.

Michaelidou said that the estimated cost for the new evaluation system amounted to €12.5 million.

“The majority of the cost concerns the new inspector positions so that a smaller one can operate in the positions of senior teacher and some other facilities given to the roles assumed by our teachers,” she said.

Committee chairman Mylonas added that he considered the bill “fair and important”, emphasising that it took 50 years for the Parliament to pass the relevant bill.

The first teacher evaluation system was introduced in Cyprus fifty years ago, with the Republic now bound by the EU to modernise it.

DISY MP George Karoullas said the amendments “filled in the gaps and ambiguities”, which had been previously criticised.

He said that the relevant changes were included “so that the new evaluation plan is as complete as possible.”

AKEL MP Christos Christofides said his party had identified approximately 16 issues of “significant importance” in the evaluation bill.

“In other words, we are voting on something today, but the essence of this will be decided in the future,” he said.

Christofides referred to the question of evaluation, noting that, although the main focus of the discussion was on who would evaluate the teachers, the more fundamental question was how and according to which criteria the teachers would be evaluated.

“The article-by-article discussion has been completed. Some changes have been made, some of which are significant and some of minor importance, but we are very afraid that the approval of these regulations will only create unrest. I very much doubt whether any of these provisions can be implemented in the coming years,” he said.

Approximately one year following the initial proposal for the introduction of a new system by the education ministry, state school teachers have exhibited vehement opposition, persistently proffering arguments to the effect that the current scheme should remain unaltered and submitting lists of demands.

