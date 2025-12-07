In a world ever more treacherous to navigate, its certainties drowned in a rising tide of noise and falsehood, a new initiative promises to hand the public a compass.

EnPsema? (is it a lie?), the brainchild of entrepreneur Andrew Anastasiou, is not merely another fact-checking tool, but a declaration against the wild lawlessness of the digital age.

Running on vertex AI pipelines, EnPsema employs reinforcement models to recognise deception, fabrication and bias.

Its algorithms are trained to detect artificially generated or deliberately misleading content. The programme does so in real time, grounded against news sources islandwide.



For Anastasiou, relentless curiosity spurred on his fascination with generative AI, intoxicated by the possibility to create. That character drove him into the labyrinthine world of fintech, building a plethora of solutions throughout an illustrious career.



Amongst his many startups, CarValueCy, a free AI-driven car valuation platform, and StasiCapital, a consultancy turned AI investment and software platform.



There is something distinctly polymathic about Anastasiou’s vision, a refusal to indulge in intellectual stagnation. EnPsema is the latest and perhaps most urgent of his ventures.



Born from what Anastasiou admits was “a pet project out of boredom”, it rapidly developed into a personal crusade.



Past experiences with scammers impersonating his previous business made the need for trustworthy verification a deeply personal mandate.



Now, with EnPsema, he aims to give the public a reliable lens through which to view media, emails and articles, all while preparing for the eventuality of deepfake and image verification.



The implications are profound, for journalists and the public alike, with the power to validate and question the information we are all too often inundated with.



Entirely self-funded by Anastasiou, EnPsema operates free of encroaching political influence or media bias.



The absence of local, AI-driven solutions left a gap that was all too easy for falsehoods to exploit. It is, in his own words, “an act of public duty”, a philanthropic moral imperative, dressed in code and data.



EnPsema assesses the veracity of information with transparency, producing explanations backed by evidence rather than just a simplistic score.



The programme can process URLs, headlines, full articles, and social media posts.



The promise of possible transcription of imperfect English, powered by the upcoming Gemini 2.5 flash module, hints at a platform that will not merely react to the shifting forms of misinformation but anticipate and adapt to public needs.



By providing a neutral, evidence-based verification system, Anastasiou seeks to strengthen the very fabric of digital discourse in the country.