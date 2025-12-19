Healthy treats for a cold day

Winter Spiced Apple Oat Bars

These wholesome oat bars – a naturally sweet, high-fibre snack – are sweetened with apples and warm spices, making them a perfect winter snack. They are soft, aromatic, and full of fibre – ideal for breakfast, a mid-morning bite, or a kid-friendly treat. No added sugar, simple ingredients, delicious results.

For 12 pieces

2 cups rolled oats (≈180g)

2 medium apples, grated (≈200 g)

2 eggs

3 tbsp olive oil or coconut oil

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp baking powder

¼ cup raisins or chopped dates (optional)

Pinch of salt

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a small baking tray with parchment paper.

In a bowl, mix the oats, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.

In a separate bowl, combine the grated apples, eggs and oil.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry mixture and stir well. Add raisins if using.

Spread the mixture evenly into the prepared tray and smooth the top.

Bake for 20–25 minutes, until set and lightly golden.

Allow to cool completely before slicing into bars.

Cozy Carrot & Ginger Soup

This warming carrot and ginger soup is smooth, comforting and naturally sweet. Fresh ginger adds gentle heat, while carrots provide a boost of beta-carotene. It’s a light yet nourishing dish – perfect for cold evenings or after the holiday season.

For 4 servings

500g carrots, chopped

1 medium potato (≈150 g), chopped

1 onion, diced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 vegetable stock cube (low sodium) + 1 L water

Salt and pepper

Optional: 2 tbsp yogurt for serving

Heat the olive oil in a pot and sauté the onion until soft and translucent.

Add the carrots, potato and ginger. Stir for a few minutes until fragrant.

Pour in the water and add the stock cube. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 20–25 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.

Blend the soup until smooth and creamy.

Adjust seasoning and serve with a spoonful of yogurt if desired.

Chryso Patsalidou is a registered clinical dietitian, but not your typical one. Her goal is to help people build a healthy relationship with food, free from restrictive diets and guilt. Through simple, delicious recipes and intuitive eating, she guides toward a way of eating that respects the body. Follow her on Instagram @nurishwith_goldy