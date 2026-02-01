Here are the top business stories in Cyprus from the week starting January 26:

The Cyprus Film Commission organised a three-day roadshow in London last week, targeting professionals from the United Kingdom’s audiovisual industry as part of efforts to promote Cyprus as a filming destination.

The first two events were addressed to British industry professionals, while the third was aimed exclusively at Cypriots living and working in the UK and was held at the Cypriot High Commission in London.

The roadshow focused on presenting Cyprus’ incentives programme to international producers.

“Our aim was to inform industry professionals about the incentives programme we offer in Cyprus, with the ultimate goal of encouraging them to choose our country for future productions.

Cyprus Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe) president Thanos Michaelides stated that 2025 was a good year for the industry, proving that the Cypriot hotel sector has reached a steady and satisfactory plateau.

Speaking to Politis, Michaelides said that occupancy rates were broadly in line with 2024 and in some cases slightly higher.

“Two consecutive years with similar results create stability,” he said, adding that this gives the industry a stronger sense of predictability.

Michaelides believes 2026 is likely to move along similar lines, provided there are no major disruptions.

That, he said, is “a very good starting point”, especially as it allows the sector to continue pursuing its longer-term goal of extending the tourist season and moving closer to year-round hotel operation.

This effort, he explained, is already visible during the current winter period, from November 2025 to March 2026.

The importance of equal access, retention and career advancement for people with attention deficit disorder with or without hyperactivity (ADHD) in the workplace was emphasised by Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas at a conference held in Nicosia.

The event, titled ‘Creating an Inclusive Workplace for People with Attention Deficit Disorder with or without Hyperactivity’, was organised by the Ministry of Labour in collaboration with the Cyprus Association for the Support of People with ADHD.

According to the ministry’s statement, Mousiouttas described inclusion not only as a fundamental obligation of the state but also as a clear development advantage for businesses.

Within this context, he referred to the ministry’s actions and planning aimed at supporting the employment of people with chronic conditions, including ADHD, while reiterating its commitment to fostering accessible, supportive and inclusive working environments.

National Bank of Greece Cyprus took part in the 13th Banking Payments and Fintech Forum and Expo, contributing to discussions on the future direction of the banking sector and the challenges and opportunities expected to shape the industry from 2026 onwards.

The conference focused on key banking trends, regulatory challenges, and paths to sustainable growth and profitability in the years ahead.

During a fireside chat titled Banking in Cyprus a sector in transition and the role of National Bank of Greece Cyprus, chief executive George Agioutantis said the Cypriot banking market is undergoing a period of substantial transformation.

He said this transition requires a careful balance between innovation, regulatory compliance, and traditional banking values.

Cyprus and Bahrain can still unlock substantial economic opportunities, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday during an address at the first Cyprus-Bahrain Business Forum.

The two countries have used the event as a springboard to strengthen business ties during the president’s official visit to the Gulf kingdom.

Speaking to business representatives, the president described the forum as a first step in tapping what he called largely untapped potential between the two countries.

This potential, he noted, is shaped by their strategic locations, economic dynamism and their shared role as bridges between regions and markets.

Against this background, Christodoulides linked bilateral cooperation to Cyprus’ upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union, stressing that relations between the EU and the Gulf will be a clear priority.

The Paphos Regional Tourism Board (Etap) on Monday outlined its plans for 2026, focusing on upgrading tourism and supporting its sustainable development in the district.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) ,executive manager Nasos Hadjigeorgiou said Etap’s planning for 2026 is built around “a set of clearly defined priorities”, with particular emphasis on air connectivity.

Central to this approach, he said, is “the diversification of air connectivity and the stabilisation of flights throughout the year”, alongside the further development of thematic tourism markets.

These include sports tourism, wedding tourism, wellness tourism, agrotourism and the 55+ segment, which he described as “key tools for reducing seasonality and broadening demand”.

Eurobank on Monday announced that the percentage of its voting rights held indirectly by the Capital Group Companies, Inc. exceeded the threshold of 5 per cent.

The disclosure was made pursuant to Article 14 of Law 3556/2007, following a relevant notification received by Eurobank from the Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Eurobank said that the Capital Group Companies, Inc. held 5.12 per cent of the bank’s total voting rights on that date.

The holding corresponds to 185,981,494 voting rights attached to Eurobank’s ordinary shares.

The voting rights are held indirectly through the Capital Group Companies, Inc. and its subsidiary Capital Research and Management Company.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has hailed the Cyprus-Bahrain Business Forum, held in Manama earlier this week, as a key step towards deepening bilateral business and economic cooperation.

The forum was co-organised by Keve and the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the stated aim of strengthening economic and entrepreneurial ties between Cyprus and Bahrain.

The event brought together senior political and business figures, underlining Keve’s push to position Cyprus as a strategic partner for Bahrain-based companies seeking regional and European expansion.

Opening remarks were delivered by President Nikos Christodoulides, Bahrain’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla Adel Fakhro, Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sameer Abdulla Nass and Keve president Stavros Stavrou.

Cyprus has pledged to protect the competitiveness of European shipping as the industry faces a “delicate moment” of rising regulatory pressure and green transition costs.

Following talks in Brussels, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis and ECSA chief Sotiris Raptis met for a working lunch, where they called for a “realistic” approach to emissions that avoids eroding the sector’s global standing.

At the moment, European shipping is facing mounting regulatory demands, the practical challenges of the green transition and an increasingly complex geopolitical and commercial landscape, all at once.

Against this background, the discussion focused on how Europe’s shipping industry can remain competitive while adapting to tighter environmental and policy frameworks.

The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional political agreement on targeted amendments to the NDICI–Global Europe financial instrument, in what marks the first successful trilogue concluded under the Cyprus Presidency.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of the External Action Guarantee (EAG), allowing the European Union to deploy existing resources in a more strategic and flexible manner, particularly through the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+), while preserving the framework’s core objectives, principles and safeguards.

According to a statement by the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, the changes are expected to simplify procedures and improve flexibility in the use of guarantees, enabling the Union to respond more swiftly and coherently to global challenges.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said the agreement “enhances the effectiveness of the EU’s external investment instruments without changing their mandate and objectives”.

Cyprus remains firmly on the radar of British travellers planning their island escapes for 2026, even as newer destinations edge into the spotlight, according to Condé Nast Traveller.

The luxury and lifestyle travel magazine reported that islands continue to dominate summer wish lists, with Mediterranean and Atlantic favourites once again ranking among the world’s most sought-after places to unwind.

Island holidays, long associated with tranquillity and escape, continue to resonate with UK travellers.

That preference was reflected in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, which saw the Isles of Scilly, Greece’s Naxos and Brazil’s Fernando de Noronha among the leading destinations, while Turks and Caicos topped the Caribbean and Atlantic category.

However, travel tastes are not standing still. New destinations regularly rise in prominence, shaped by social media, film and television exposure or shifting demand for less crowded experiences.

The National Bank of Greece successfully completed a €600 million green senior preferred bond issue in international markets, marking a major funding milestone for the bank.

According to an announcement by the bank, the bond carries an interest rate of 3.125 per cent and a yield of 3.23 per cent, reflecting strong pricing conditions.

The issuance matures in 2031 with a call option in 2030, providing flexibility within the bank’s broader funding strategy.

This transaction represents the fourth green bond issuance by the bank, further strengthening its sustainable finance profile.

Following the transaction, green bonds now account for 67 per cent of the bank’s total senior preferred bonds outstanding, underlining the growing weight of sustainable instruments in its funding mix.

The Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA) has outlined plans to upgrade and expand the port of Latchi, aiming to increase its capacity to more than 500 fishing and recreational vessels, after submitting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and an ecological assessment to the environmental department.

The project, described as ambitious, consists of a series of individual works with a total estimated cost of €41.5 million, to be financed entirely by the authority’s own funds.

In order to form a comprehensive view of the proposal before issuing a positive or negative opinion, the department of environment has placed the study under public consultation until February 7.

At the same time, the ports authority has formally notified the submission of the environmental study through newspaper announcements.

According to the EIA and the ecological assessment, the project concerns the upgrade and expansion of the existing port of Latchi, which currently accommodates around 350 vessels, including fishing boats, pleasure craft, port police vessels and small cruise ships.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced the publication of its latest electronic newsletter titled International Networking and Cooperation Opportunities.

This January 2026 edition features a selection of business proposals from abroad aimed at local enterprises looking to expand their global reach.

The primary objective of this publication is to present specific cooperation proposals that have been recently published in the database of the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN).

These listings are specifically seeking partners from Cyprus to facilitate the development of business and technological collaborations or the establishment of research partnerships.

The cooperation proposals consist of anonymous organisational profiles which have undergone a rigorous evaluation by experienced EEN officers.

Eurobank on Wednesday announced that it renewed its cooperation agreement with the non-profit organisation Cyprus Seeds for a seventh consecutive year in January 2026, reaffirming its long-term commitment to innovation, scientific excellence and entrepreneurship in Cyprus.

The partnership aims to support the commercialisation of innovative scientific research produced by universities, research institutes and Centres of Excellence across the country.

Within this framework, Cyprus Seeds provides research teams with grants of up to €50,000, guidance from experienced international mentors, business training and networking opportunities with investors abroad.

Since its launch, the 18-month support programme of Cyprus Seeds has attracted applications from 23 universities, research centres and Centres of Excellence in Cyprus. In addition, the programme has supported 24 research teams to date.

Cyprus’ bid for the presidency of the European Banking Authority has received backing from the finance ministry, which has been actively backing the candidacy of Constantinos Herodotou, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to Politis, the former Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) governor has made it into the final two candidates for the top post at the EU banking watchdog.

The Cypriot daily added that Herodotou’s candidacy is being actively promoted by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, who has been contacting counterparts across the bloc in support of the Cypriot bid.

The final appointment will be decided at COREPER, the committee of permanent representatives of EU member states in Brussels, following Herodotou’s strong performance at the European Parliament.

The Ro-Ro cargo vessel Patris, the largest ship ever operated by Salamis Lines, arrived at Limassol port on Wednesday, completing its scheduled voyage from Greece as part of the company’s regional freight rotation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Cypriot-flagged vessel docked at around 08.40 UTC (10.40 local time), according to shipping data, and remained in port throughout the day to carry out loading and unloading operations.

These included trailers, rolling cargo and other freight, reflecting its role as a freight-only vessel serving commercial traffic between Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

Following the completion of port operations, the Patris was scheduled to continue its onward journey to Haifa, maintaining Salamis Lines’ established Greece–Cyprus–Israel corridor.

Acquired in late 2025 as part of Salamis Lines’ fleet renewal programme, the Patris represents a significant capacity upgrade for the Limassol-based operator.

President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday outlined Cyprus’ business, trade and competitiveness priorities at the Eurochambres presidency meeting hosted by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) in Nicosia.

Addressing the gathering of the Brussels-based network, which represents 1,700 regional and local chambers across the EU, Christodoulides framed Cyprus’ agenda as closely aligned with the interests of European businesses, particularly in the context of the country’s assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“Your presence here at this particular juncture, less than a month after we assumed the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, truly matters,” the president told European chamber leaders.

Christodoulides stressed that a close partnership with the business community is now more critical than ever for Europe.

“At this very moment, when we need to build the union up, a very close partnership with the business community is more vital than ever,” he stated.

Limassol continues to set the cost benchmark in Cyprus, driven primarily by sustained pressure on housing, while higher prices also extend into restaurants, leisure and private services, according to Numbeo’s cost-of-living data compiled over the past year.

The latest update, dated January 2026 and based on 737 entries from 83 contributors, places Limassol ahead of Nicosia, Paphos and Larnaca across most major spending categories.

Rent accounts for 32.2 per cent of monthly household spending in Limassol, the largest share among the four cities in Numbeo’s statistical model.

A one-bedroom apartment in the city centre is listed at €1,338.64 per month, rising to €2,350.00 for a three-bedroom. Outside the centre, rents are listed at €1,147.22 and €1,743.48 respectively.

The Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA), a member of the Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev), held its annual general meetingthis week, during which elections were conducted for its board of directors for the 2026–2027 term.

Following the vote, GM Powersoft Insights, represented by George Malekkos, was elected president, while Antonia Michael of IBM was appointed vice president.

The new board also includes representatives from across the technology and professional services spectrum. These include Nikos Kaisis of AA AcenetWorks, Michalis Michael of AC Goldman Solutions, Aris Anastasiadis of Advance Business Solutions, Andreas Kasiouris of Ath Loizou and Stelios Kolou of AT Multitech.

It is joined by Stavros Theofilou of Blue Sun Automation, Michalis Nicolaou of CDMA Services, Elena Strouthou of Cocoon Creations, Alexandros Makrygiannis of Cyta and Angelos Kountouris of Cytacom.

Europe’s drive to strengthen competitiveness and economic resilience came into sharp focus on Thursday during a meeting of the Eurochambres presidency in Nicosia.

The meeting took place at the premises of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), bringing together senior leaders of the European chambers network and top officials of the Republic of Cyprus.

Held less than a month into the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the gathering built on earlier exchanges between the Cypriot government and Eurochambres and centred on advancing Europe’s competitiveness agenda.

The meeting was opened by President Nikos Christodoulides, who highlighted the role of chambers of commerce and industry in supporting enterprises and strengthening Europe’s economic resilience.

Tourism revenue in Cyprus rose sharply in November 2025, with total receipts reaching €168 million, according to a report released on Thursday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The increase represents a 21.1 per cent rise year-on-year, compared with €138.70m recorded in November 2024.

The figures were compiled through the passenger survey carried out by the statistical service, providing a detailed snapshot of tourism performance.

For the January-November 2025 period, tourism revenue is estimated at €3.6 billion, up from €3.12 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

This translates into an annual increase of 15.3 per cent, highlighting the sector’s continued recovery and expansion.

Eurobank solidified its role as a primary financial architect between India and Europe by spearheading discussions at the Cyprus-India Business and Investment Summit 2026 held in Mumbai on January 28.

“The summit came at a pivotal moment, as India’s business community increasingly looked westward for global expansion, while Cyprus positioned itself not simply as an investment destination, but as a trusted European gateway supporting India’s international ambitions,” the bank said.

“Eurobank’s participation underscored its role as a financial catalyst at the heart of India-Greece-Cyprus connectivity,” it added.

The Eurobank Group has emerged over the past two years as one of the most active European financial institutions engaging with the Indian market, Panayiotis Chrysostomou said.

Chrysostomou, who serves as the manager of banking services and representative offices, explained that this engagement is underpinned by strong capital fundamentals and comprehensive expertise across banking, investment, and insurance.

Capital Link will host the 9th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at Columbia Plaza in Limassol, bringing together senior policymakers, shipowners, financiers and industry leaders at a time of heightened regulatory, geopolitical and market pressure on global shipping.

The forum takes place under the auspices of the Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus and the Shipping Deputy Minister to the President, Marina Hadjimanolis, and in cooperation with the Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS) as lead sponsor. It is also supported by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), alongside other key stakeholders of the Cypriot maritime cluster.

The event places Cyprus firmly in the spotlight as a maritime, energy and logistics hub, while also emphasising its role as an investment and business destination.

International speakers and local decision-makers will exchange views on developments across shipping, finance and capital markets, alongside regulatory, geopolitical and operational challenges shaping the industry.

Cyprus’ administrative and corporate services sector was promoted in India this week by a delegation of the Cyprus Fiduciary Association (CYFA), which took part in the Cyprus – India Business and Investment Summit 2026 in Mumbai.

The conference is regarded as one of the key international platforms aimed at deepening economic and investment ties between Cyprus and India.

According to a CYFA announcement, the association’s participation focused on positioning Cyprus as an international business and investment centre, while at the same time showcasing the administrative and corporate services sector.

In this context, CYFA also sought to promote its members, their services and expertise to an international audience, alongside Cyprus’ broader institutional and regulatory framework.

Cyprus’ national minimum wage has reached €1,088 per month, placing the country among mid-range earners in the European Union, according to Eurostat.

The figures showed that 22 out of 27 EU countries had a national minimum wage, with Denmark, Italy, Austria, Finland and Sweden remaining outside the system.

Cyprus was grouped with seven other countries where minimum wages ranged from €1,000 to €1,500 per month, alongside Greece at €1,027, Croatia at €1,050, Portugal at €1,073, Poland at €1,139, Lithuania at €1,153, Slovenia at €1,278 and Spain at €1,381.

At the lower end of the scale, eight EU countries recorded minimum wages below €1,000 per month, including Bulgaria at €620, Latvia at €780, Romania at €795, Hungary at €838, Estonia at €886, Slovakia at €915, the Czech Republic at €924 and Malta at €994.