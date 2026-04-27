Greece’s Energy Ministry on Monday confirmed that it is in advanced technical discussions with the European Commission to secure funding support for the independent transmission system operator Admie through the country’s recovery plan.

According to a report from Greek business outlet Newmoney, the discussions aim to include the Greek state’s participation in a planned €1 billion share capital increase for Admie within the revised Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Based on available information, the proposal involves allocating additional resources from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, beyond already approved actions, to support the state’s contribution.

This funding is directly linked to the implementation of the ten-year development programme 2025 to 2034, approved by the national energy regulator, which includes major investments in electricity transmission projects, digital infrastructure and interconnections.

A positive decision from Brussels would signal confidence in Greece’s management of recovery funds and highlight the strategic importance of its energy infrastructure.

Particular emphasis is placed on cross-border electricity interconnections, some of which fall under the so-called energy corridors initiative presented by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to strengthen energy security across Europe.

If approved, the measure is expected to be one of the most significant examples of energy infrastructure financing through EU recovery funds in Greece, accelerating Admie’s investment plans over the next decade.

Sources indicate that the plan αφορά exclusively the state’s participation in Admie and is not linked to any similar move involving the Public Power Corporation, despite separate commitments for investment in that entity.

The funds under consideration are expected to come from unused balances within the Recovery Fund, generated from various projects and actions.

These resources are intended to cover part or all of the Greek state’s contribution to the capital increase, estimated at around €510 million, reinforcing the operator’s capacity to deliver critical infrastructure projects.

The initiative underscores the growing importance of energy connectivity and grid modernisation in Europe’s transition towards a more secure and sustainable energy system.