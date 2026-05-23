Police are investigating terrorism-related offences and participation in a criminal organisation in connection with the arrest of two men aged 32 and 38, police spokesman Vyron Vyronas said on Saturday.

The two suspects, both third-country nationals, were arrested on Friday and appeared before Larnaca district, which ordered their remand for eight days to facilitate investigations.

Vyronas said the case is being investigated in cooperation with other competent state authorities as well as international agencies, within the framework of Cyprus’ international obligations.

He said various items had so far been seized from the suspects, including objects that could be used in the manufacture of explosive materials.

At this stage, investigations are focused on the Larnaca district, he added.

Asked whether there was wider concern, Vyronas said police remain on alert, assessing and analysing all information received and taking action where necessary. Investigations are ongoing.