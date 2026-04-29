ERB ASFALISTIKI, a member of EUROBANK — the leading banking and insurance Group in the island — and the Cyprus Fire Service, successfully organised the public Open Day event, as part of Fire Safety Week, on April 25, 2026, at Paphos Medieval Castle.

With the message “Let’s not leave our dreams turn into ashes!”, the event marked the culmination of joint initiatives by ERB ASFALISTIKI and the Cyprus Fire Service, implemented throughout the year. Their main aim is to educate and raise public awareness on preventing and protecting against fires.

Attendees of all ages had the chance to see fire trucks and related firefighting equipment up close, as well as to be informed from members of the Cyprus Fire Service on fire prevention and fire extinguishing techniques. Particular enjoyment was offered to the young attendees through rides with the two children’s fire trucks donated by ERB ASFALISTIKI to the Fire Service, as well as through various activities specially designed for them.

The event was held with the support of Live Link, while representatives of ERB ASFALISTIKI and the Cyprus Fire Service distributed gifts and informational material, reinforcing the message of fire safety.

The event was held under the auspices of Minister of Justice and Public Order Costas Fytiris.

ERB ASFALISTIKI extends its sincere thanks to Paphos Municipality for its cooperation and valuable contribution to the successful implementation of the event.

For 25 consecutive years, ERB ASFALISTIKI and the Cyprus Fire Service have been collaborating to protect human life, property and the environment. By continuously enhancing public awareness, together they are committed to fostering a culture of prevention against fire-related risks.