CIBA joins Keve to boost business representation in Cyprus

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced the integration of the Cyprus International Businesses Association (CIBA) into its structure, aiming to strengthen the collective representation of the business community at national level.

The chamber stated that CIBA’s inclusion enhances the unified voice of businesses in Cyprus, reinforcing dialogue and cooperation with policymakers.

CIBA represents the international business community operating in Cyprus and plays an active role in promoting and safeguarding the sector’s interests.

Its member companies are active across a wide range of sectors, including international business services and headquarters activities, as well as financial, accounting, legal and tax services.

They also operate in shipping and maritime services, technology, ICT, software and digital services, as well as investment and fund management.

In addition, CIBA members provide corporate services supporting international structures, alongside research, innovation and advisory services.

The chamber said that “the association’s accession contributes to shaping a stronger framework for engagement with policymakers”, further enhancing cooperation between the private sector and the state.

The integration was formalised during a welcoming meeting held under the auspices of Keve, attended by representatives of both organisations.

“The chamber welcomes CIBA to its ranks and looks forward to a constructive cooperation for the benefit of the business community,” the announcement said.

The move comes as the association continues to intensify its strategic outreach through a series of high-level agreements and partnerships.

Earlier in April, CIBA signed a memorandum of understanding with Invest Cyprus aimed at strengthening Cyprus’ position as an international business and investment centre.

The agreement established a framework for closer cooperation, focusing on supporting foreign direct investment, promoting sustainable economic growth and improving the country’s visibility as a competitive destination.

Under the memorandum, the two organisations agreed to collaborate on exchanging investment-related information, organising joint events and business missions, and providing coordinated support to both existing and prospective investors.

The partnership also aims to improve access to information on investment opportunities, regulatory developments and available incentives, while helping investors navigate the local business and regulatory framework.

In addition, the cooperation promotes knowledge-sharing, technical collaboration and joint international initiatives to position Cyprus as a business and investment base.

“The agreement is an important step in aligning the voice of the international business community with national efforts to attract investment,” said CIBA president Vasilis Demetriades at the time.

“Through the cooperation with Invest Cyprus, CIBA aims to contribute to a more competitive, transparent and business-friendly environment, while reinforcing Cyprus’ role as a reliable hub for international business and investment,” he added.

The agreement followed a joint event held at the end of March under the title ‘FDI & Omnibus Driving Cyprus’s Competitive Edge in the EU Legal Landscape’.

Meanwhile, on March 31, CIBA’s board met President Nikos Christodoulides, expressing support for measures aimed at boosting Cyprus’ competitiveness as an international business centre.

The meeting included a broad exchange of views on the role, challenges and prospects of international businesses operating in Cyprus.

“The association stands behind the government’s efforts to reinforce Cyprus’ position as a reliable and resilient business centre,” said Demetriades following the meeting.

He added that CIBA members, as direct users of Cyprus’ services, could also act as ambassadors for the country abroad.

At the same time, he stressed the need for closer coordination between the state and relevant bodies, including Invest Cyprus, to further promote the country and attract new international companies.

Discussions also focused on key issues for the Cypriot economy, including the regulatory and institutional framework, foreign direct investment, the acceleration of public sector digital transformation, and geopolitical developments affecting the global business environment.

Earlier in March, CIBA joined the European Confederation of International Trading Houses Associations (CITHA), a move aimed at strengthening Cyprus’ presence in Europe’s international trade network.

“The membership is expected to open up new prospects for Cypriot companies with international activity through closer cooperation, the exchange of know-how and participation in European initiatives aimed at supporting open and competitive markets,” CIBA said.

In a joint statement, CITHA president Jan Kruckemeyer and Demetriades said the accession reflects a shared commitment to strengthening international trade cooperation in Europe.

“Closer cooperation between European trade associations and internationally active companies could help bolster Europe’s competitiveness and reinforce its position in the global trading system,” they said.

CIBA added that the move would create new opportunities for cooperation, knowledge-sharing and participation in initiatives aimed at improving the resilience and competitiveness of international trade.

“The collaboration is also expected to reinforce Cyprus’ role as a bridge between Europe, the Middle East and other international markets,” the association said.