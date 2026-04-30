The Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (Sev) have signed a memorandum of cooperation, formalising their joint commitment to strengthening entrepreneurship, competitiveness and extroversion in Cyprus and Greece.

According to an announcement released on Thursday, the agreement was signed by Oev president George Pantelides and Sev executive committee president Rania Aikaterinari, marking a significant step in enhancing bilateral business relations.

Through the memorandum, the two organisations establish a framework for deeper collaboration in areas including innovation, digital and green transformation, energy, skills development, trade and investment promotion.

The agreement also creates a structured platform for dialogue and coordination, aimed at exchanging know-how, developing joint initiatives and identifying new business opportunities.

It is based on mutual trust and shared interests, with a focus on supporting sustainable economic growth and strengthening institutional ties between the two organisations.

The memorandum outlines cooperation in promoting trade and investment flows, including identifying potential investment opportunities of interest to members in both countries.

It also supports the internationalisation of businesses, facilitating participation in trade missions, business delegations and networking events organised by each side.

Further provisions include the organisation of joint forums, conferences, workshops and seminars, as well as collaboration on studies, research and innovation projects.

The agreement also aims to identify regulatory and administrative barriers affecting business activity and to develop joint proposals to address them.

What is more, it provides for the facilitation of partnerships between member companies and allows for additional joint activities as agreed by both parties.

Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) president George Pantelides (left) with Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (Sev) executive committee president Rania Aikaterinari (right)

The memorandum will remain in force until amended or terminated, with either party able to withdraw following one month’s written notice, and it does not create legally binding obligations.

Contact points for implementation have been designated as Sev director general Giorgos Christopoulos and Oev director general Michalis Antoniou.

The development follows Oev’s annual general meeting held earlier this week, where business leaders from Cyprus and Greece gathered to discuss economic challenges and opportunities, reinforcing the importance of closer bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, participants highlighted the need for greater economic resilience, competitiveness and innovation, particularly in light of geopolitical uncertainty and shifting global conditions.

Sev executive committee president Rania Aikaterinari also took part at the meeting, underlining the importance of deepening economic ties between Cyprus and Greece, while stressing the role of joint initiatives in strengthening regional business ecosystems.

The AGM also focused on labour market challenges, digital transformation and the green transition, with business leaders calling for targeted reforms and stronger collaboration between the private sector and policymakers.

Speakers emphasised the importance of enhancing productivity and addressing skills gaps, noting that human capital development remains critical for long-term growth.

There was also a strong emphasis on maintaining a stable and competitive business environment, with calls for reducing bureaucracy and improving regulatory efficiency.

The participation of Sev at the AGM reinforced the shared strategic priorities of the two organisations, paving the way for the newly signed memorandum.

The agreement is seen as a continuation of longstanding cooperation, aiming to further integrate the business communities of Cyprus and Greece and support sustainable economic development across both countries.