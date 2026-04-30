On April 30, 2026, a cash payment of €30 million was made for the first quarter of 2026 as part of the repayment of the state aid received by the former Cyprus Cooperative Bank.

In addition, KEDIPES, in its capacity as the implementing body of the Mortgage-to-Rent Scheme, has to date contributed €78 million in expenditure for the inclusion of 638 residences in the Scheme.

Since commencing operations in 2018, the total amount repaid by KEDIPES in relation to state aid has reached €1.8 billion, with the breakdown as follows:

• Cash repayment of state aid: €1.71 billion

• Expenditure for the implementation of the Mortgage-to-Rent Scheme: €78 million

• Other repayments, including instalments under the Estia Scheme: €12 million

At the same time, KEDIPES maintains a cash reserve of €60 million for the purposes of financing the Mortgage-to-Rent Scheme. The level of the payment takes into account obligations towards Eurobank Limited in relation to the repurchase of a non-performing loan portfolio that had been included in the Loan Guarantee Scheme, which was terminated on January 30, 2026. It also reflects the uncertainty surrounding the legislative framework governing the management of non-performing loans.